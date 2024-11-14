Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 11/14/24

by

The Boston Bruins face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (8-7-2) at STARS (9-5-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

  • Oesterle was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
  • Lindholm is expected to miss multiple weeks, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday; the defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday.
  • Bourque, a forward, will be a healthy scratch; coach Pete DeBoer indicated Dallas has tough lineup decisions to make with everyone healthy.
  • Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

