Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 11/14/24

The Boston Bruins face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (8-7-2) at STARS (9-5-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status report
- Oesterle was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
- Lindholm is expected to miss multiple weeks, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday; the defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Sabres, Penguins, Bruins, Oilers
- 3 Bruins’ Keys to Victory Over the Stars
- Bruins Entering Key Stretch After Win Versus Blues
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba
Injured: None
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Bourque, a forward, will be a healthy scratch; coach Pete DeBoer indicated Dallas has tough lineup decisions to make with everyone healthy.
- Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Latest for THW: