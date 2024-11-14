Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 11/14/24

The Boston Bruins face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (8-7-2) at STARS (9-5-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Jordan Oesterle — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

Oesterle was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Lindholm is expected to miss multiple weeks, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday; the defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba

Injured: None

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Bourque, a forward, will be a healthy scratch; coach Pete DeBoer indicated Dallas has tough lineup decisions to make with everyone healthy.

Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Latest for THW: