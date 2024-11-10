3 Takeaways From Jets’ History-Making Win Over Stars

The Winnipeg Jets are off to an unprecedented start this season. After beating the Dallas Stars 4-1, the team is the first in NHL history to win 14 out of their first 15 games. They were originally tied with the 2007-08 Ottawa Senators for their 13 wins in 14 games, but they’ve now surpassed them to make history.

The Stars fall to 8-5-0 with the loss, while the Jets improve to 14-1-0. Let’s take a look at how the historic game went down for the Jets.

The Fourth Line Makes Their Mark in the First Period

The first goal of the game was scored by Alex Iafallo on the power play, and not too long after, he tallied an assist on the Jets’ second goal by Rasmus Kupari. The fourth line’s dominance in this game was a great testament to the team’s overall depth. Iafallo in particular made a big splash. In 2:24 of ice time in the first period, he had a goal, an assist, a takeaway, and three shots.

Rasmus Kupari, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Last season, Kupari only had one point in 28 games, so he’s already off to a better start with two points in half as many games. It was only a matter of time with how well he’s been playing so far. Morgan Barron is the only player on the fourth line looking for his first goal of the season. His only point of the season was an assist in the Jets’ season opener against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Jets’ League-Leading Power Play Continued to Dominate in the Second Period

At 3:34 in the second period, Vlad Namestnikov scored his fourth goal of the season with assists from Cole Perfetti and Neal Pionk. It was also his second point of the night following his assist on the first goal. This marks his third multi-point game of the season. He had a goal and an assist last week during the Jets’ 7-4 win over his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and finished with four points (one goal, three assists) on Oct. 18 against the San Jose Sharks.

IN THE HISTORY BOOKS 📚 pic.twitter.com/0eLFgduPYN — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 9, 2024

The Jets’ power play continued to excel with a goal from Nikolaj Ehlers (assisted by Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi). Iafallo’s goal tied the Colorado Avalanche for most goals scored by a team on the power play, and Ehlers’ goal pushed Winnipeg into first place with 18 power-play goals.

Connor Hellebuyck Makes Franchise History in the Third Period

While Hellebuyck’s shutout streak ended, he made franchise history anyway. He set the record for the longest shutout streak with 191:47. Former NHL goaltender Ondrej Pavelec previously held the record with 187:05 during the 2014-25 season. Hellebuyck is having a great start to the season with 11 wins, three shutouts, and a 1.83 goals-against average.

Roope Hintz scored the Stars’ only goal of the game during the third period at 18:38 after chaos ensued in front of the net. Hellebuyck did everything he could to stop him, but in the midst of the chaos and left without a stick, Dallas got on the board.

Jets Face a Tough Road Ahead

While the Jets have already faced (and beaten) a slew of good teams this season, the next four games will test their strengths and weaknesses. Winnipeg will head to the Big Apple to face the 8-3-1 New York Rangers on Tuesday before heading to Tampa to play against the 7-6-1 Lightning on Thursday.

The real test will come against the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the Florida Panthers, on the 16th and 19th. They’re third place in the league at 10-3-1, and back-to-back games may keep the Jets on their toes. The Jets are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, so this next set of games against Atlantic and Metro Division teams should be interesting. Regardless, the next few games should bring some great hockey as the Jets look to continue their historic pace.