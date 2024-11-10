Senators Defeat Bruins 3-2 on Brady Tkachuk’s Overtime Winner

For the first time since his departure last summer, Ottawa Senators (7-7-0) goalie Linus Ullmark returned to Boston to play against his former partner Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins (7-7-2). Ottawa entered this game having lost three of their last four games to start the month of November, scoring a combined four goals in those losses. Boston, on the other hand, was coming off an overtime win over the Calgary Flames for their third win in four games.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The opening frame was fairly competitive, with both goaltenders carrying the show through the 20 minutes. Senators forward Josh Norris broke the deadlock with a power play goal with eight seconds left on the clock, ending Swayman’s potential shutout bid for Norris’ fifth of the season. Boston was doing better at staying disciplined, but their first penalty of the game was the only one Ottawa ended up scoring on.

Boston would make it interesting in the second period, however, as in a mere 15 seconds, both Pavel Zacha (third goal of the season) and Brad Marchand (fifth goal of the season) scored back-to-back to give the Bruins a one-goal lead. Zacha’s goal was a nifty backhand shot off a net-front battle with Senators defenseman Nick Jensen to give him goals in two consecutive games. Marchand’s tally right after was possible in big part due to Hampus Lindholm pressing the zone, driving in tight for the shot on Ullmark where Marchand was able to bury the loose rebound.

Brad Marchand makes it two goals for the Bruins in 15 seconds.



Hampus Lindholm makes the play happen with a drive to the net. pic.twitter.com/R3kMLswSzz — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 10, 2024

Ottawa did not let the rapid-fire goals affect them as Michael Amadio would score his first as a Senator with less than five to go in the second period. Both Nikita Zadorov and Charlie McAvoy inadvertently screened Swayman, preventing him from seeing the wrist shot off the rush and sending both teams into a tie heading into the final frame of regulation.

Related: 2 Bruins Who Could Be Traded Before Deadline

With the game in reach for both teams, it was Ottawa who dominated play in the third, out-shooting the Bruins 12-0 in the 20 minutes, but because of Swayman, were unable to bury the game-winning marker. Boston struggled to penetrate Ottawa’s neutral zone defense, often forcing the Bruins to dump the puck into the zone, turning the puck over immediately and having to backtrack on their own defense. In this third period, Bruins forward Cole Koepke took a rough-looking hit from Jensen that kept Koepke on the ice for some time, but he skated to the room on his own power and later returned to the game. Brad Marchand also was shaken up with what appeared to be a lower-body injury, but he also played the remainder of the game.

For the second straight game, the Bruins found themselves in overtime, but this time they were less fortunate. After denying an initial Ottawa chance, the Bruins had a 2-on-1 opportunity of their own, but Elias Lindholm’s one-timer shot was stopped by a sprawling Ullmark. The odd-man rush from Boston led to an immediate odd-man rush for Ottawa the other way which led to Brady Tkachuk sniping the game-winning goal, ending the Senators’ two-game losing skid.

Looking ahead, Ottawa will have a couple days off before heading to Toronto for a road game against the Maple Leafs (9-5-2) on Nov. 12 while the Bruins will be on the way to St. Louis for a matchup against the Blues (7-8-0) on Tuesday (Nov. 12).