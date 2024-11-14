Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Senators – 11/14/24

The Philadelphia Flyers face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (6-8-2) at SENATORS (8-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway
Emil Andrae — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Samuel Ersson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.
- Ersson, a goalie, did not take part in an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Forwards Frost and Deslauriers each will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
- York, a defenseman who will miss his 10th consecutive game, is on the trip and skated Thursday.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Status report
- The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
- Perron, who will miss his 11th straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons Oct. 21, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but the forward was not a regular in line rushes.
