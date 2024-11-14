Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Senators – 11/14/24

The Philadelphia Flyers face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (6-8-2) at SENATORS (8-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway

Emil Andrae — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Samuel Ersson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Ersson, a goalie, did not take part in an optional morning skate Thursday.

Forwards Frost and Deslauriers each will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

York, a defenseman who will miss his 10th consecutive game, is on the trip and skated Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Perron, who will miss his 11th straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons Oct. 21, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but the forward was not a regular in line rushes.

Latest for THW: