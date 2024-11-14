Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Spotlight: Massimo Rizzo

Massimo Rizzo is a Philadelphia Flyers’ prospect who has garnered considerable attention from fans and front staff alike in recent years. Selected 216th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2019 Draft, the Burnaby, British Columbia native’s hockey journey began in the community as a youth. From there, he made notable stops in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and the ranks of NCAA Division I hockey before turning professional last spring.

An alumnus of one of college hockey’s dynasties, the left-shot forward has the potential to be an assists monster in the professional ranks. His overall hockey IQ and leadership capabilities are also traits that have the Flyers front office staff hungry to see more of what the 23-year-old can do in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season.

British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL)

A former captain of the Penticton Vees, Rizzo played parts of four seasons in the junior-level BCHL. After playing three games in the league during the 2016-17 regular campaign, he suited up for seven playoff games scoring his first goal in the league. That season, the Vees defeated the Chilliwack Chiefs in the Fred Page Cup Final. The following season, he appeared in 50 regular season games and an additional 11 playoff games. In what can be described as the season that caught the attention of NHL scouts, he scored 13 goals and tallied 26 assists during the regular season, adding on an additional 10 points (four goals and six assists) in the postseason. This offensive standout season earned him the captain’s “C” on his sweater the following season. In 37 games, he recorded 40 points (11 goals and 29 assists). In the postseason, he recorded three goals and three assists in six games. The Hurricanes, now well-aware of his success on the ice, selected the forward 216th overall in the 2019 Draft.

During the 2019-20 season, Rizzo joined the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL, appearing in 42 games. That season he recorded the most points in his BCHL career, posting 44 points (19 goals and 25 assists). He scored four goals and tallied three assists in four playoff games. Rizzo was set to play for the Chilliwack Chiefs the following season but opted to not play during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened campaign.

University of Denver

Following his time in the BCHL, Rizzo went on to play for NCAA Division I college hockey powerhouse, the University of Denver. He made his college hockey debut during the 2021-22 campaign. In the first of three seasons with the Pioneers, the freshman forward exploded offensively. He had an outstanding 36 points (12 goals and 24 assists) in 39 games. He also earned the first of two national championships with Denver that campaign, defeating Minnesota State University 5-1 in the final. Rizzo supported the cause by notching a goal in this matchup. His teammate on this championship squad was Flyers’ right-winger Bobby Brink. The star freshman’s performance that campaign earned him National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) All-Rookie Team honors.

Rizzo continued his development with the University of Denver during the 2022-23 campaign. That campaign, he added 10 more points to his total from the previous season. In 38 appearances for the Pioneers, the forward had 17 goals and 29 assists. Denver skated to another NCAA Tournament appearance, ultimately falling to Cornell University in a Regional Semifinal matchup. The honors rolled in yet again for Rizzo, as he was named to the NCHC First All-Star Team. That summer, the Hurricanes traded his NHL rights along with a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Flyers for the rights to forward David Kaše.

In his final season of college hockey, Rizzo, now an alternate captain, showed Flyers brass that they were wise to pursue him in the offseason. The junior scored 10 goals and tallied 34 assists for the Pioneers, as they cruised into yet another NCAA Tournament. Rizzo had a phenomenal 13 multi-point games last season. In the National Championship Game, Denver defeated Boston College 2-0. A major highlight of the campaign came when he was named a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, an annual honor given to the top men’s NCAA ice hockey player.

Flyers Organization

On April 17, 2024, Flyers general manager (GM) Daniel Brière announced that the club had signed Rizzo to a two-year, entry-level contract. Considered one of the organization’s top college-produced prospects, he was unable to see action with the Phantoms down the stretch and into the playoffs because of an injury that he reportedly played through at the tail end of his final college season. This past fall, he reported to the Flyers 2024 Rookie Camp. In a Sept. 13 showdown against the New York Rangers rookies at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Rizzo scored his first goal in a Flyers jersey.

Later in the preseason, Rizzo earned a spot on the Flyers’ training camp roster, remaining with the big leaguers until Sept. 27 when he was assigned to the Phantoms. He has yet to appear in a game for the team, as he had surgery to remove his appendix in October. He will likely make his much-anticipated AHL debut for the Phantoms in the coming weeks.

Road to the NHL

If Rizzo can stay healthy during this critical development period of his career, the centerman will have plenty of opportunities to make a case for himself to earn a spot on the Flyers’ roster. When he returns to the ice this season from his appendectomy, he will need to focus on improving skill areas such as skating; he is widely considered an average skater by scouts and analysts. Flyers’ brass would also like to see the 5-foot-11, 174-pounder get bigger in stature. This will help him to have an easier transition to the increased level of physicality that comes with the NHL-level game. Despite these areas in need of further development, it is important to note that the 23-year-old has been successful at every stop along the way to the professional ranks. Rizzo knows what it feels like to win championships, and he has certainly done his part on the ice to capture multiple titles and honors during his career.