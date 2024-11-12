Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Senators – 11/12/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators tonight (Nov. 12) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (7-7-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (9-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN4, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, David Perron, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: None
Status report
- Pinto will return after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Connor Dewar
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Alex Steeves
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Matthews will miss his fourth straight game.
- Dewar will make his season debut after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
- Nylander and Domi each will play after missing practice Monday because of maintenance.
- The Maple Leafs recalled Steeves, a forward, from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
