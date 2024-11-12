NHL Rumors: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins about to make a big change? One reporter is suggesting he’s heard rumblings at the Toronto at the Hall of Fame inductions that something might be coming. Meanwhile, has Auston Matthews suffered an injury setback? Finally, despite rumors surrounding Trevor Zegras, the Anaheim Ducks don’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the skilled forward.

Bruins Major Shake-Up Rumored Amid Ongoing Struggles

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could be on the verge of a major move, according to Jimmy Murphy of Responsible Gambler. Murphy noted that speculation is swirling, with an NHL executive suggesting, “Just be on the lookout. People are starting to leak.” He adds:

“It’s no secret that he wants a scoring winger for the top-6, but don’t be surprised if he snags another top-6 center. Are we talking about a legit No. 1 center? Probably not because those are hard to find on the trade market, but maybe a 1B like they already have in Lindholm.”

The Bruins’ struggles are mounting, evidenced by Saturday’s collapse against the Ottawa Senators, where they were outshot 12-0 in the third period and lost 3-2 in overtime. Head coach Jim Montgomery, who won the Jack Adams Award in 2023, has often appeared frustrated and baffled. He’s had public spats with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand and recently noted after a loss, “We just weren’t good enough.”

Jim Montgomery, Head Coach of the Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The big question isn’t if a shake-up will happen, but when and what form it will take. Options on the table include firing Montgomery or pursuing a blockbuster trade. Sweeney has reportedly been scouting aggressively, with sources linking the Bruins to the Columbus Blue Jackets (before they claimed Dante Fabbro) and the Anaheim Ducks. Murphy writes, “Zegras is still playing in the NHL, but there seems to be a good chance that it won’t be for the Ducks much longer. Could Sweeney try to bring the former Boston University star back to Boston?”

Maple Leafs Deny Injury Setback for Matthews

Now that Auston Matthews has missed several practices and games, his absence this week has raised concerns that maybe he’s suffered a setback in his injury recovery. Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube denied it in recent comments. When asked if things are moving along more slowly than expected, Berube clarified, “Not really. It’s just not getting to where it needs to get to. So we’re just trying to manage it and make sure when he comes back he’s good and 100 percent.”

Meanwhile, the Leafs are trying to uncover why the team has been so successful without Matthews in the lineup. It’s a blessing, but it might also say something about the way the team plays when he’s in the lineup, potentially relying on him too much or choosing to revolve their offense around his goal-scoring ability.

Ducks Not in a Rush to Trade Zegras

TSN and The Athletic insider Chris Johnston was asked if there was anything new on the Trevor Zegras front. He noted that trade rumors are still out there but the Ducks aren’t in a hurry to make a move. Johnston admitted that trade discussions might pick up later in the season, but nothing is imminent.

Instead, Johnston thinks that Cam Fowler and John Gibson are closer to the top of the list when it comes to possible trades out of Anaheim.

Johnston does believe there will be interest and he still has appeal in the NHL. ” I think his best NHL seasons are still in the future and not in the past.” He added, “I think he would be an appealling to go get, but it doesn’t sound like he’s available.”