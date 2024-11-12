Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Jarnkrok & Rielly

As the Toronto Maple Leafs aim to extend their winning streak and complete a sweep of their four-game homestand on Tuesday night, they face a tough test from the Ottawa Senators. Despite missing key players, the Maple Leafs have played well at both ends of the ice. However, the team must bring their A-game against a gritty (and improving) Atlantic Division rival.

Auston Matthews has been sidelined with an upper-body injury for the last three games. He remains day-to-day and is unlikely to return for tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Max Pacioretty is out with a lower-body injury, and the Maple Leafs must rely on other offensive and defensive standouts to carry the load.

Item One: Auston Matthews Unlikely to Play Tonight

Matthews didn’t participate in Monday’s practice. The Maple Leafs are exercising caution, with GM Brad Treliving expressing hope that his extended rest will help avoid lingering issues. He’ll likely not play tonight.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Through 13 games, Matthews hasn’t been nearly as impactful as in previous seasons. He has five goals and six assists (for 11 points). That said, he also has an impressive 19 blocked shots. His defensive contributions show his willingness to engage physically despite his role as an elite scorer. On paper, Matthews’ absence should have created a problem for the team’s success. That it has not is a testament to the team’s ability to rise in response.

Item Two: Max Pacioretty Injury Forces a Move to IR

The Maple Leafs placed Max Pacioretty on injured reserve Monday due to a lower-body injury sustained during Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Pacioretty’s status is now listed as week-to-week, a setback for Toronto, given his solid contributions early this season. Over 13 games, he has two goals and four assists, with 24 shots on the net and 40 hits. He has brought a physical presence and valuable experience to the lineup.

With Pacioretty out, the Maple Leafs face a significant loss in offensive depth and physical play. There’s the potential that Connor Dewar might step in and make his season debut against the Senators. Dewar would offer a chance for fresh energy in the bottom six.

Item Three: Mitchell Marner Has Been a Playmaking Star

Mitchell Marner is on an impressive eight-game point streak, scoring three goals and ten assists in that span. His playmaking skills have been crucial in driving Toronto’s offense, particularly without his linemate Matthews. Marner’s vision and ability to set up his teammates will be needed as Toronto faces Ottawa in the Battle of Ontario. Expect Marner to continue leading the charge, looking to extend his streak and spark Toronto’s top lines.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Item Four: William Nylander Has Become a Consistent Scoring Threat

Although William Nylander took a maintenance day on Monday, he’ll play against the Senators. Nylander has been a steady offensive presence this season, bringing his scoring touch and creativity to each game. Against an emerging Senators’ team, his knack for finding scoring opportunities and creating plays will be central to Toronto’s success.

Item Five: Morgan Rielly Has Shown Success as a Power Play Quarterback

Morgan Rielly recently celebrated a significant career milestone, reaching 400 assists. That achievement places him alongside Maple Leafs legends like Borje Salming and Tomas Kaberle. His contributions have been invaluable, especially on Toronto’s power play, which has gained strength after a slow start to the season. Rielly’s poise with the puck and ability to generate scoring chances from the blue line will be key to keeping Ottawa’s defense on their heels.

Item Six: Calle Jarnkrok Suffers a Setback in His Recovery

Calle Jarnkrok has been sidelined since the start of the season with a lower-body injury and remains on long-term injured reserve. Unfortunately, Jarnkrok recently experienced a setback in his recovery and will visit a specialist in New York. His initial absence was indefinite, and this news further complicates his timeline, creating more uncertainty about when he might return.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jarnkrok’s versatility and ability to play up and down the lineup has left a hole on the roster. Without him, other forwards are shouldering additional responsibilities, and the team may have to continue relying on their depth for the foreseeable future.

Item Seven: Jani Hakanpaa Is Finally Nearing His Return

After a knee injury kept him out of action, Jani Hakanpaa recently completed a conditioning assignment with the American Hockey Leagues Toronto Marlies. On Monday, he rejoined the Maple Leafs for practice, signaling that he might be close to a return to the NHL lineup. This progress is promising, but the team might still monitor his performance in practice before determining whether he’s ready for game action.

Hakanpaa could be back for tonight’s game against Ottawa if cleared to play. His return would add size and a physical presence to the Maple Leafs defense, addressing an area of need while also taking some pressure off other defensemen who’ve had to step up in his absence.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto’s winning streak highlights the roster’s depth and resilience. The team has played well even without their top scorer. As they face the Senators, the Maple Leafs will be tested defensively. Can they remain disciplined against a team finding its stride? Toronto seems poised to keep their momentum moving, but they must match Ottawa’s intensity from the start of the game.

The Maple Leafs will focus on maintaining a balanced attack and a defensively solid wall. A win against Ottawa would further solidify their standing in the Atlantic Division and give them additional confidence heading into their next stretch of games. Keep an eye on Matthews’ potential return, which could add another layer of firepower to a team already firing on all cylinders.