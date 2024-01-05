Bernie Parent: An Original Flyer and Hall of Famer

Considered one of the greatest goalies in Philadelphia Flyers history, Bernie Parent suited up for parts of 11 of his 14 seasons in the NHL and World Hockey Association (WHA) in the “City of Brotherly Love.” Revered by countless hometown fans, “Bernie” chants can still be heard echoing through the Wells Fargo Center whenever Parent is in the house. During his heyday tending the Flyers net at the Spectrum, “Only the Lord saves more than Bernie Parent” became a popular slogan.

The native of Rosemont, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal, also played goaltender for parts of four seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Throughout his Hockey Hall of Fame career, he received numerous awards and honors, including two Stanley Cups, five All-Star team selections, two Conn Smythe Trophies, and two Vezina Trophies. He was honored by his beloved Flyers in March 1988 when the organization inducted him into the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame alongside former teammate Bobby Clarke.

NHL Debut with the Bruins (1965-1967)

As a rising prospect in the Junior A league Ontario Hockey Association (OHA), Parent won the 1965 Memorial Cup with the Niagara Falls Flyers. His 2.86 goals-against average (GAA) during the 1963-64 season and 2.58 GAA the following season were good enough to earn him league awards for lowest GAA each season.

Parent broke into the NHL at 20 years old with the Bruins during the 1965-66 season. His professional debut came on Nov. 3, 1965, in a 2-2 tie against the Chicago Blackhawks at Chicago Stadium, in which he turned away 42 of 44 shots on goal. That season, he played 39 games for Boston, recording a .898 save percentage (SV%) and 3.69 GAA.

The following season, his NHL appearances were limited to 18 games, splitting time between the Bruins and the Central Professional Hockey League (CPHL) affiliate Oklahoma City Blazers. During the 1966-67 campaign, he collected four wins, 12 losses and two ties with a .891 SV% and 3.65 GAA.

First Tenure with the Flyers (1967-1971)

The Flyers selected Parent in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. During his first season in Philadelphia, he appeared in 38 games, recording a 2.49 GAA and .926 SV% while splitting time in goal with Doug Favell. Parent’s first stop in Philadelphia was highlighted by two selections to the NHL All-Star Game – the first during the 1968-69 season, with the second coming the following season. In these two All-Star seasons, he appeared in 58 and 62 games, respectively, recording an excellent .925 SV% and .921 SV%. His first stop in Philadelphia came to an end on Jan. 31, 1971, when he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jacques Plante and the Maple Leafs (1970-1972)

Parent grew up a Montreal Canadiens fan, idolizing goaltender Jacques Plante. When he signed with the Maple Leafs, he had the opportunity to call his boyhood idol a teammate. Splitting time in goal with an NHL legend helped him learn from one of the best. Along with being a great teammate, the future Hall of Famer served as a mentor and teacher, providing Parent with lessons he would later effectively employ during two Stanley Cup championship seasons with the Flyers.

Parent remained in Toronto for the 1971-72 season, having a quality campaign in 47 appearances. His 17 wins, which included three shutouts, were highlighted by a .915 SV% and 2.57 GAA. This did not prevent him from the financial allure of the upstart WHA. When the Maple Leafs refused to increase his annual salary from $30,000 to $40,000, he became the first NHL player to jump ship for the new league.

The World Hockey Association (1972-73 Season)

Parent signed a then hefty five-year contract worth over $700,000 with the WHA’s Miami Screaming Eagles for the 1972-73 season. When the Screaming Eagles were forced to fold due to the inability to secure a rink, he booked his ticket back to Philadelphia by signing with the Philadelphia Blazers.

Parent’s performance for the Blazers’ only season in the city is the stuff of legend. Already familiar with the goaltender from his first trip through the city with the Flyers, fans adored the 27-year-old for his ability to block an onslaught of shots each game on a defensively weak team. That season, he made 1,716 saves in 63 of the Blazers’ 78 games, winning 33 of these contests.

Second Tenure with the Flyers (1973-1979)

After his first season in the WHA, Parent’s rights were traded to the New York Raiders after the Blazers moved to Vancouver. Looking for a return to the NHL, but not with the Maple Leafs, his agent opened discussions with the Flyers. On May 15, 1973, to the delight of his Philadelphia area-native wife, the Flyers obtained Parent from the Maple Leafs for a package that included a first-round draft pick and fellow goaltender Doug Favell. This move made all the difference in Parent’s storied Hall of Fame career.

In his first two seasons back with the Flyers, Parent played an important role, capturing two straight Stanley Cup titles. During the 1973-74 season, he appeared in 73 games, recording a career-best 1.89 GAA and .932 SV%. His outstanding performance was recognized with a selection to the All-Star Game. Twelve of his 47 victories were shutouts, with another 12 wins coming in the playoffs. On the way to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, Parent recorded two critical shutouts in the playoffs; in Game 1 of the semifinals against the New York Rangers and in the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Bruins. That season, he won the first of two Conn Smythe and Vezina Trophies during his career.

Parent’s performance during the 1974-75 was an encore to his superb play the prior season. A repeat All-Star Game selectee, he won 44 of 68 appearances, recording a 2.04 GAA and .918 SV%. His 12 shutouts during the regular season were complemented by four more in the Stanley Cup playoffs. On the way to Philadelphia’s 4-2 series victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the Stanley Cup Final, Parent turned away 32 shots on goal in a May 27, 1975 victory. He also added another Conn Smythe and Vezina to his trophy case.

Parent remained with the Flyers organization for the rest of his NHL career. Over the next four seasons, despite being hindered by neck and back issues, he still put up quality numbers. His efforts helped the Flyers to make it to the playoffs during the 1975-76, 1976-77 and 1977-78 seasons. He was again named to the NHL All-Star Game during the 1976-77 season. Unfortunately, Parent’s professional career ended during the 1978-79 season when he suffered a severe eye injury during a game against the Rangers on Feb. 17. Months later, on Jun. 4, Parent announced his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 34.

Impact on the Flyers Organizations

Parent sits at the top of several Flyers team records. His franchise-leading 50 shutouts eclipse the goalie with the second most in franchise history, Roman Cechmanek’s 20 shutouts. He is second behind fellow Philadelphia great Ron Hextall for games played (486) and wins (231).

Parent is part of an elite group of former Flyers who stand as symbols of the franchise to this day. Soon after he hung up his goalie pads, the Flyers showed their deep appreciation for the legend by retiring his number one jersey during a ceremony on Oct. 11, 1979. In 1984, the greater hockey world recognized his excellence in goal when he became the first player with ties to the Flyers organization to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

One of the first two inductees into the Flyers Hall of Fame in March 1988, Parent continues to serve as an ambassador for the organization at games, official events, and Flyers Alumni Association gatherings. His outstanding performance in two Stanley Cup Finals, as well as many personal awards, will ensure that he remains a fan-favorite and much-honored part of the storied franchises’ past for years to come.