Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Penguins – 11/11/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (8-5-0) at PENGUINS (6-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, TVAS
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back
Injured: None
Status report
- Oettinger could start after being pulled Saturday, when he allowed four goals on 15 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi — Lars Eller — Noel Acciari
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Valtteri Puustinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic\
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Tristan Jarry, Sam Poulin
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)
Status report
- Jarry will be a healthy scratch after being recalled Saturday from a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. The goalie is 1-1-0 with a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in three NHL starts this season.
- Hayes, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday. He is week to week. … Glass, a forward, is out indefinitely with a concussion.
