Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Penguins – 11/11/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (8-5-0) at PENGUINS (6-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back

Injured: None

Status report

Oettinger could start after being pulled Saturday, when he allowed four goals on 15 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi — Lars Eller — Noel Acciari

Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic\

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Tristan Jarry, Sam Poulin

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

Jarry will be a healthy scratch after being recalled Saturday from a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. The goalie is 1-1-0 with a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in three NHL starts this season.

Hayes, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday. He is week to week. … Glass, a forward, is out indefinitely with a concussion.

