16 Thoughts About the Penguins’ First 16 Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played 16 games so far this season, own a 6-8-2 record, and are fighting off being in the Metropolitan Division basement. Plenty of aspects have stuck out thus far, so here are 16 thoughts on the 16 games the Penguins have played.

Blomqvist Deserves to Stay

Heading into the season, the organization was excited about top goaltending prospect Joel Blomqvist. However, the plan seemed to have him return to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. But Blomqvist earned his way onto the opening-night roster after a strong preseason and then an injury to Alex Nedeljkovic. He played his first NHL regular season game on Oct. 10 against the Detroit Red Wings and earned his first victory.

Joel Blomqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old netminder has played more than well enough to earn a full-time stay with the big club, but with Tristan Jarry returning to the team after a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the crease could get a bit crowded for the Penguins. Either way you look at it, Blomqvist has proven he can be a strong starting goaltender for the Penguins, whether now or shortly (hopefully).

This Could Be Jarry’s Last Season in Pittsburgh

Sticking with the goaltender theme, after signing a big five-year extension last offseason, general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and the organization placed complete faith in Tristan Jarry as their number-one netminder. But he has been anything but a consistent number-one starter; he has found himself battling injuries and has been inconsistent at best.

Related: Penguins’ Tristan Jarry Will Be Under Pressure This Season



His start this season was more of the same, and he earned himself a stint on the bench before heading to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a conditioning stint. He did look strong for the Penguins’ AHL affiliate, but Dubas may have a tough decision if he can not return to that same form in the NHL. It may be hard to find a trade partner for Jarry with the contract attached to his name, but if things do not change for him, this season could very well end up being the last one he spends in Pittsburgh.

Forward Depth Head & Shoulders Better Than Last Season

An area Dubas made a point of trying to improve this offseason was the bottom-six forward depth. The trade for Kevin Hayes was met with a bit of confusion, but he and the rest of the offseason additions, along with a few returners, have made a big difference for the Penguins. The offensive numbers may not show up much in the box score, but players like Blake Lizotte, Hayes, and Anthony Beauvillier have all been solid and have made an impact.

“Geno” Still at the Top of His Game

While much of the attention has been placed on Sidney Crosby heading into his 20th NHL season (and rightfully so), his running mate, Evgeni Malkin, has looked as strong as he has over the last few seasons. Through his first 16 games, the 38-year-old has tallied an impressive 18 points and has been a workhorse while playing almost 20 minutes a night. The play from Malkin at his age has been one of the season’s most impressive and positive aspects so far.

Sid Will Reach His Point Per Game Mark… Again

Through the first 16 games, Crosby has exactly a point-per-game, with 16. After a slower start to the season by his own standards, the captain has gotten himself going and looks entirely in form. If he can reach the point-per-game mark this season again, he will pass Wayne Gretzky for the most seasons of doing so with 20.

Team Needs More from Bunting & Rust

The bottom six has stepped up for the Penguins, but a couple of veterans in the top six — Michael Bunting and Bryan Rust — need to do more. After being acquired in the Jake Guentzel trade last season, Bunting showed plenty of promise, tallying 19 points in 21 games with the Penguins. This season, though, he has struggled offensively, scoring just two goals and adding only one assist.

As for Rust, he has only played in nine of the team’s games, tallying five total points. They will need both to stay healthy (Rust) and get their offensive games going if they hope to have more success from now on.

Younger Players Need to Start Stepping Up

Sticking with the theme of players who need to step up, the team has a few younger players who need to do so as well, most notably Drew O’Connor, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Valtteri Puustinen. O’Connor has been strong in getting his chances offensively and creating havoc but has not been able to get truly going, with only four points on the season. Puljuarvi, after a standout preseason, has been a bit of a disappointment, only scoring once and adding five assists. Puustinen, on the other hand, has battled to stay in the lineup again this season and has only tallied one goal.

Along with Cody Glass, these three will need to start stepping up more to help lessen the load the vets are shouldering on the offensive side and give the team more success.

Special Teams Starting to Click

After last season, when the power play finished near the bottom of the league and the penalty kill finished out of the top 10, the addition of David Quinn as an assistant coach has worked out well for the Penguins. While it was not hard to improve the power play, it has looked better when it has simplified things and is ranked 15th. The penalty kill has been the stronger of the two units and is the fifth-best in the league. Both regimes have been a much-welcomed positive.

Stick to Fundamental Hockey

The Penguins seem to struggle the most when they try to play outside their systems. This has led to overcomplicating things, whether at five-on-five play or on the power play. When playing a simple and fundamental game, the Penguins have had much more success, and they need to keep emphasizing this going forward. This includes their all-around game, not just their offensive game.

2025 Trade Deadline Could See Plenty of Change

If the Penguins find themselves where they currently stand in the Metropolitan Division when the 2025 Trade Deadline comes around, there is a good chance a handful of players could be departing the Steel City. Someone like defenseman Marcus Pettersson, a pending unrestricted free agent, is a player teams could consider a rental for a playoff push. If he can prove capable again, Jarry could be desirable for a team needing a goalie to help them in the playoffs. Other players of note who could garner interest at the deadline (yes, there is still plenty of time before then) include Lars Eller and Noel Acciari.

Get the Defense More Involved on the Scoresheet

The Penguins’ defensive grouping has participated in the play in the offensive zone, but they have failed to get involved in scoring goals. There are only two defensemen with more than one goal (Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang). Out of the 46 goals scored, only five have been from defensemen. This will need to improve as the season progresses, as guys like Ryan Graves and Matt Grzelcyk should be able to contribute a bit more in the offensive zone.

Karlsson Roller Coaster Continues

When the Penguins acquired Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 offseason, everyone knew he would be more of an offensive threat than a defence-first defenseman. But the up-and-down roller-coaster ride he sent fans this season has been massive. There have been times when he has looked great offensively, making passes that remind everyone of the fact he is a three-time Norris Trophy winner.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then, there are times when he leaves people scratching their heads, wondering what he was thinking. His defense in entirety has been spotty at best and has cost his team a handful of times just in the last few games.

Sullivan Could Be Coaching for His Job

Heading into the season, it seemed head coach Mike Sullivan would be on a bit of a hot seat if things were not to work out. So far, those thoughts and the hot seat have only gotten louder and hotter with the inconsistent team play. The man they call “Sully” will need to try and get things back on the rails, or one of the league’s longest-tenured head coaches could find himself looking for another job come next season (which he will certainly find).

Holding a Lead is the Penguins’ Kryponite

A team can generally play stronger and more confidently when they get a lead. That seems to be the opposite for the Penguins, as they lead the league in blown lead losses in the young season. When they earn a lead, they look as if they do not know how to handle having it and can not keep the momentum they have earned in getting the lead. Turning this narrative around will be imperative to the success of the rest of the season.

Offense Needs to Cash In on Chances

While being third in the league in shots per game (32.1), the Penguins’ offense has not been able to capitalize on their chances enough to make a massive difference. They sit middle of the pack regarding total goals (46 goals, 15th in the league) and goals per game (2.88, 18th). Being able to take advantage of their high-danger chances, where they find themselves being in the 96th percentile league-wide, needs to help boost these numbers and help out their goaltenders and defense.

Penguins Are Not a Playoff Team

Currently, the Penguins do not look close to being a playoff team as constructed and with how they have played through 16 games. Many of the aspects mentioned above of the game will dictate if they are able to turn things around and work back toward a return to the playoffs. Wasting the last few seasons of players like Crosby, Letang, and Malkin would be a shame for the organization and a disappointment for the fans.

Plenty of Time to Turn It Around

The NHL regular season is long, and with 66 games remaining, the Penguins have plenty of time to get things fully on track and end their two-season hiatus from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.