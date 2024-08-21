Penguins Top 15 Prospects: 2024-25 Preseason Edition

After an offseason that saw the Pittsburgh Penguins add and subtract from their prospect pool, it seems like general manager Kyle Dubas has done a solid job of trying to restock a system that was seen as one of the worst in the NHL last season. The organization has a mix of players from every spot on the ice, and some are on the cusp of making the NHL roster, while some have a few more seasons until they do. But, with that said, how does the Penguins’ farm system rank out?

15. LW/C Mac Swanson

A prospect who could become a late-round gem for Dubas and the Penguins from the 2024 Draft, Mac Swanson does not let his small stature limit him. Teaming up with Zam Plante last season in Fargo helped lead the team to the United States Hockey League (USHL) championship. At the same time, Swanson became the first player in the organization’s history to win the league’s Player of the Year Award. On the smaller side, he can use the mix of his high-level hockey sense, IQ, and speed to keep his opponents on their toes and himself out of a bad spot while on the ice.

Along with this comes his strong playmaking abilities with the puck on his stick, led by his vision and passing skills. Swanson is a prospect for Penguins fans to watch as he makes his way to the University of North Dakota this upcoming season. If he can add to his frame and continue to develop his game, the projection of being a middle-six forward could come to fruition in the future.

14. D Harrison Brunicke

The first pick the Penguins made in this year’s draft, Harrison Brunicke, is one of their prospects who will likely have a couple more seasons before he makes his way to the Steel City. The all-around defenseman will likely return to the junior ranks this season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Brunicke’s game seems to excel most with his defensive play. He has shown the ability to be a lockdown defenseman with his stick, positioning, and body. Having a player of his caliber on the back end of the ice is always a welcome sign for an organization.

Harrison Brunicke, Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

Heading into his third season of junior hockey, the hope is that he continues to showcase his strong defensive game while further developing his offensive game. If he can do this, there is good reason to believe he could end up helping man the backend of the ice for the Penguins in the future alongside fellow prospect Owen Pickering.

13. RW Cruz Lucius

After transferring to Arizona State from Wisconsin for this season, one of the pieces acquired by Dubas and the Penguins in the Jake Guentzel trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, Cruz Lucius, will be looking to take the next jump in his development with the Sun Devils. There is a good chance he will get more of an opportunity to showcase his game this season, even with being a point-per-game player nearly in his two seasons with the Badgers.

With the 34 points he scored last season, Lucius’ game really stood out because of the improvements and development in his defensive game. If he can continue to show he is capable of being a fully rounded two-way player, he could quickly draw the eye of Dubas and the organization. The likely ceiling for Lucius is a middle-to-bottom-six player who can bring some secondary scoring to the lineup.

12. D Isaac Belliveau

After working his way through his first professional season last season with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, Isaac Belliveau worked out the kinks and adjustments to the pro game and ended the season on a high note. The fifth-round pick from the 2021 Draft could have made his way to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but getting seasoned in the ECHL could work out for the better for him.

With a strong offensive game, Belliveau led the Nailers defensemen in points last season. His improvements in his defensive game could help him make his way to the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He could join Brunicke and Pickering as pieces for the future at the defenseman position for the organization.

11. C Zam Plante

Zam Plante is a prospect who has seen his stock rise thanks to his play and development in the 2023-24 season. The team’s fifth-round pick from 2022 proved to be one of the Fargo Force’s most consistent players and was second on the team in points behind fellow Penguins prospect Mac Swanson. After being traded to Fargo during the 2022-23 season, Plante could not stay 100 percent healthy to finish the year. Being able to do so this last season seemed to help further prove his game is where it needs to be to stay on a strong trajectory going forward. He is another prospect in the Penguins’ system who focused on becoming more of an all-around player, and it showed.

He is a player with a knack for doing all the little things right and pays extra attention to the small details of the game. Moving onto the college ranks for the 2024-25 season, the University of Minnesota-Duluth should help him further develop and mature his game while hopefully helping him fill out frame-wise, as he currently weighs 170 pounds.

10. C Tristan Broz

The 2023-24 season marked the third year of college hockey for the 2021 draft pick, and Tristan Broz made the most of it. He nearly doubled his point total from the 2022-23 season of 28 to 40 this last season. He was also one of the University of Denver’s most clutch players, scoring the team’s second-most game-winning and overtime goals. He made his way to the professional ranks at the end of the season, playing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the playoffs (two games played, zero points). His awareness, particularly in the offensive zone, helps him keep defenders on their toes while he scans the ice to find a lane to make a play or find his teammates.

The 2024-25 season will likely see him in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and he is a prospect for Penguins fans to keep an eye on as he continues to develop his game. In the end, there is a good chance Broz could become a player in the middle to bottom six of the Penguins lineup in the near future.

9. LW/RW Mikhail Ilyin

One of the organization’s prospects from Russia, Mikhail Ilyin, jumped to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season and looked every part of being capable of playing in a grown man’s league as only an 18-year-old. He is another prospect who has seen his value and ranking rise because of his play. He earned first and second-line minutes in the KHL, and his points per game were better than Ivan Demidov and Matvei Michkov in their draft years. His playmaking makes him a weapon in the offensive zone, led by his outstanding passing and vision with the puck. His shot has flown under the radar but is also a strong suit to his game.

The biggest question will be whether the organization will get him to play in North America. Ilyin should eventually be a middle-six forward for the Penguins. The signing of fellow prospect Sergei Murashov (also from Russia) gives the organization and its fans hope that Ilyin could make his way over sooner rather than later and display his game in North America.

8. RW/LW Sam Poulin

A prospect who has fought injuries since entering professional hockey, Sam Poulin made more of an impact for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season as he stayed healthy for a good chunk of the season. In the 41 games he played in, he totaled 31 points. He did seem to find a new confidence in his game, which helped his stronger, more solid play. He did re-up with the organization for two more seasons this offseason, so it seems that Dubas and the management team want to give him a chance to prove he can be an impact player.

This upcoming season will be crucial to his future with the organization. If he can stay healthy and produce like he did last season, there is a good chance he will be able to “live up” to the first-round status he earned in 2019.

7. LW Tanner Howe

After spending two seasons with 2023 number one overall pick Connor Bedard in the Regina Pats organization in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the eyes and pressure were bestowed upon Tanner Howe. He was tasked with being the leader in production and was given the “C” on his jersey for the 2023-24 season. He did not disappoint as his productivity stayed almost right on pace with his 2022-23 season while also working on his defensive game to become more of a two-way player.

Howe’s play with Regina made many believe he would be a potential first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, but he fell to the Penguins with the latter of their two second-round picks. While he seems to do most of his damage while the puck is on his stick, he shows a strong ability and willingness to go to the dirty areas of the ice to make a play to get the puck in his possession. He is a relentless player on the forecheck and could become a prospect that the Penguins can rely on as a middle-six player who can add energy and offensive production.

6. G Sergei Murashov

A prospect who continues to rise the rankings, Sergei Murashov is coming off a junior year in Russia where he tore up the MHL, going 24-4-2 in the regular season with a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA), .930 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts. He earned some time in the KHL and did not look out of place. He did make his way to Penguins developmental camp this offseason, much to the delight of the organization and its fans. He was a player many kept their eyes on as it was the first time anyone truly got to see him play.

He was one of the most talked about players at the camp, and after there were questions on his status of playing North American hockey, the organization did sign him to his entry-level contract this offseason. The plan is to get him in the Penguins’ minor league system this season. If he continues to develop and can adjust to the gameplay, there is a chance he could end up being a solid pairing with Joel Blomqvist for the Penguins in the future in between the pipes.

5. C/W Ville Koivunen

Another acquired prospect via trade by Dubas and the Penguins (Guentzel trade), Ville Koivunen had a breakout season with the Karpat organization in Liiga (Finland) and ended up making his way to the Penguins organization for the AHL Playoffs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He possesses a strong compete level and like Howe, is a relentless worker on the ice. He is a player who constantly wants to have the puck on his stick and will do almost anything to do so. After making his debut with Wilkes-Barre last season, there is no reason not to believe he will not play a bigger role this season in the AHL and potentially push his way higher up these rankings come the middle of the season.

4. D Owen Pickering

The Penguins’ top pick from the 2022 Draft will make the full-time jump to professional hockey this upcoming season after another strong season in the WHL with Swift Current. The biggest question will be, “Where does he end up playing?”. There is a good chance that with a strong training camp and potential preseason, he could make Dubas decide whether to give him a shot in the NHL lineup. Health has seemingly played a big role in him not potentially making the jump in the past, but being at full health and being able to showcase his game this offseason and even further, Pickering should have a strong chance of earning his spot in the Penguins lineup.

Owen Pickering, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The balance of being a playmaker with the puck on his stick and an underrated shot would make for a welcome sign offensively for the Penguins. Defensively, he is just as strong, and it will be interesting to see how he matches up with higher-level talent in training camp. Pickering projects to be a top-four defenseman for the organization, and it could end up being sooner rather than later.

3. C Vasily Ponomarev

As likely the most NHL-ready prospect acquired in the Guentzel trade, Vasily Ponomarev could have had a shot at making his Penguins debut last season had it not been for a late-season injury in March that ended his season early with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Ponomarev’s playmaking abilities and shot make him a threat in the offensive zone. He has also continued to show the willingness to go to the dirty areas of the ice to make plays when needed. With a strong start to his season in the AHL, there is a good chance he could find himself in a Penguins jersey sooner rather than later.

2. G Joel Blomqvist

The cream of the crop of goalies that the Penguins have in their system, Blomqvist looked strong in his first full professional season in the AHL. He earned himself an AHL All-Star selection and placed in the top five league-wide in wins, GAA, and SV%. He proved he is more than capable of carrying the load as the number one for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and could end up pushing for some time in Pittsburgh if he can replicate his play again this season. With a strong training camp, he could end up further catching the eye of the organization’s decision-makers and earning that chance sooner rather than later. He is one of a handful of prospects that Penguins fans will surely be watching as well, especially if the goaltender situation becomes dicey at some point at the NHL level. Either way, it will be an exciting season for Blomqvist.

1. C Brayden Yager

Once again, the number one prospect in the Penguins system remains unchanged, with Brayden Yager holding down the spot. He is a prospect in the Penguins system who should end up pushing for a spot on the NHL roster for the 2024-25 season if he can put together a strong training camp. This last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, Yager continued to show off his strong offensive game while helping lead the Warriors to a Memorial Cup appearance. But his game seemed to go to another level with his defensive game. He seemed to put more stock into playing a full 200-foot game, which showed with being one of the Warriors’ most consistent players at both ends of the ice.

His playmaking skills with the puck on his stick were on display once again, while showing a willingness to fire the puck when given the chance. There is no reason not to believe that Yager could be a top-six forward, powerplay, and penalty kill player for the Penguins in the coming seasons. With a strong training camp, he will force Dubas’ hand, as he will either have to be sent back to juniors or have a spot on the NHL roster because he cannot be sent to the AHL.

The Future Could Be Here Soon

With the push from a handful of up-and-coming prospects within the organization and the aging core of players currently on the NHL roster, there is a good chance that the future could be coming sooner rather than later. The hope is that Penguins fans see some of these players in a Penguins jersey in the coming seasons and they can make an impact for years to come.