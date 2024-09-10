The Wayne Gretzky Record That Sidney Crosby Is About to Break

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby has already had an incredible career thus far. The 19-season veteran has already won the Stanley Cup three times, Art Ross Trophy in 2006-07 and 2013-14, Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015-16 and 2016-17, Hart Memorial Trophy in 2006-07 and 2013-14, Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2009-10, Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy in 2009-10 and 2016-17, and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2006-07, 2012-13, and 2013-14. Now, he has the chance to add another accomplishment to his successful career. Last season, he tied Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record for most point-per-game (P/G) seasons in a career with his 19th P/G season. Heading into his 20th season, Crosby is now, at most, 82 points away from becoming the all-time leader for most P/G seasons in a career in NHL history.

Point-Production Specialist

Crosby is a generational talent that every hockey fan is lucky to be able to witness, despite what team you root for. As a rookie during the 2005-06 season, he made a quick impact on the game, and showed early what his career was going to look like. He missed just one game, but still managed to collect his first 100-point season when he notched 102 points on 39 goals and 63 assists.

Though they did miss the playoffs, it gave the city of Pittsburgh and its fans hope and excitement for what was to come. Two things made his first season special for many. The first, he hit the 100-point mark in the 81st game and last home game of the Penguins’ season. The second, which is an incredible stat in itself, he became the youngest player in NHL history to hit 100 points at 18 years, and 253 days old. The closest to reaching the 100-point mark in their rookie season since the 2005-06 season was teammate Evgeni Malkin in 2006-07 and New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal in 2017-18. Both players reached 85 points in 78 and 82 games, respectively.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During the 2006-07 season, Crosby stepped up his game to an even higher level. This time, he put up more points (120) in fewer games played (79). His and the team’s success led to the Penguins securing a playoff berth for the first time since the 2001 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In their first round loss in five games against the Ottawa Senators, Crosby impressed in his first taste of the postseason when he collected five points on three goals and two assists.

By the end of the 2009-10 season, Crosby had collected four 100-point seasons through his first five seasons in the league. Throughout his first five seasons, and his entire career, there has been no shortage of point production coming from their long-time captain. He started hot collecting 509 points through 371 games in five seasons. Since then, he has almost tripled his point total and is four points away from hitting the 1,600-point mark on his career. He also sits eight goals away from 600, and 13 assists away from sitting 13th on the all-time assists leaderboard.

Just How Incredible Would Passing the ‘Great One’ Be?

In short, it is an incredible achievement. The hockey world has already seen him pass other greats of the game such as Gordie Howe, Joe Sakic, Ron Francis, Mark Messier, and another Pittsburgh favorite, Mario Lemieux. Of the top nine players on the list, Malkin is the only other active player to be close to reaching the milestone, but would require five more seasons of a P/G.

While he will recognize just how incredible it would be to pass a legend of the game in Gretzky for such a difficult accomplishment, Crosby is the kind of guy to be less worried about personal stats, and more about team achievements. I am sure if you were to ask him, he would say he would trade in a record like that to bring the city a fourth Stanley Cup in his tenure, and sixth in their history. If he and the Penguins get it done this season, it would be another addition to an already locked first-ballot Hall of Fame career.