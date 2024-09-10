Maple Leafs’ Robertson Can’t Let Opportunity Slip After New Report

When Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson requested a trade at the beginning of the offseason, many wondered if there would be any sort of resolution. With Robertson not being happy and wanting an opportunity elsewhere, he felt that he didn’t get a fair chance last season. While many were anticipating a trade or even an offer sheet from another team, there’s been a new development in regards to Robertson’s status and future with the team.

It’s been recently reported from TSN’s Darren Dreger on First Up that Robertson did have a conversation with head coach Craig Berube and ensured Robertson that he would be given every opportunity to succeed. Given the hole on the left side of the Maple Leafs, they could definitely use him in the lineup. While things still need to play out, this could eventually lead to a new contract as a prove it kind of a deal for Robertson.

This is the perfect opportunity for him where can’t lose sight of this as this is his best chance to prove himself and move up in the lineup.

Robertson Can Cement Himself in Top-Six

Last season, Robertson did feel slighted and wanted a fresh start elsewhere for the upcoming one. He has been dominant at every level he has played in, from registering 55 goals in the Ontario Hockey League to being just under a point per game (0.95) in the American Hockey League with 57 points in 60 games. In the process, he dealt with injuries, inconsistencies and limited ice time in the NHL.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When it was known that Robertson wanted a new opportunity to play elsewhere, it really left many perplexed. This season coming up was the perfect chance for Robertson to succeed and earn a spot fully on the roster, possibly in the top-six. With Tyler Bertuzzi leaving in free agency, it did present an opening for one of the Maple Leafs top young players. There are potentially three open spots on the left wing up for grabs and Robertson was one of the front runners to grab it.

It was a gift for him to take a big step forward and be a consistent contributor and not someone who can come in and out of the lineup. At the start of the season, Robertson was a very key player on a newly formed and energetic third line, something the Maple Leafs were lacking in the bottom part of the lineup. The line of Robertson, Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok spent 26 games together and had a 57.9 goals for percentage, the fourth best rate of any line that played over 100 minutes last season.

Related: Maple Leafs Can’t Give Up on Nick Robertson

That alone should’ve been some reassurance that there was a place for him in the lineup as the confidence was starting to show. He started to show glimpses of what he can do when he’s in the lineup regularly as he had 27 points in 56 games. Yes, there were moments where there were lapses and mistakes, but that’s how he’s going to learn. He’s a player that can be a very consistent and effective third-line winger or even more as a threat on the second line.

He possesses something the team needs and that’s an energetic goal scorer that gets in on the attack and get pucks on net. That alone feels like a Craig Berube-type player.

Robertson Can’t Let Opportunity Slip Away

Up to this point, many were wondering what was going to happen to Robertson if he didn’t sign and remained out of the lineup. It’s not the same magnitude, but remember what happened with William Nylander’s negotiations when he signed his contract at the last minute? The caliber of the player is different, but the situation is the same as a result of missing significant time.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander didn’t look himself when he returned. Should Robertson have stood his ground and still wanted out, it was going to be a lose-lose situation. He would’ve been missing two or three months of game action easily. Whether he agreed to play here or elsewhere, he would’ve been way behind the pack of being in game shape. Even some of the other younger players like Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan could’ve continued to move and surpass him. Knies is eyeing for a top-line spot and Cowan easily could be in a second or third-line role, something that Robertson is in contention for. Other players are going to pass him on the depth chart and given his competitive side, he’s not going to let that happen so easily.

Like many have said since he requested a trade, this was the perfect opportunity for him to be a regular. If he was moved, he would’ve been back at square one on another team. With the new head coach giving reassurance that there is a place for him in the lineup, Robertson can’t let this opportunity get away from him. He’s a determined and driven player and will do whatever it takes to succeed. There was a lot of adversity to overcome, but given what he can do, he can be an everyday NHLer.

Related: Maple Leafs Face Complications with Potential Pacioretty Signing

Robertson’s a player that can provide a spark in the middle part of the lineup and if and when a contract falls into place, he’s going to do just that. With the news taking a turn for the better, both for the team and player, it’s something that he needs to stay motivated for. He can’t lose sight of this opportunity and let it slip away.

Statistics from MoneyPuck.