Maple Leafs’ Newly-Formed 3rd Line Comes Through vs Lightning

There have been a lot of highs and lows this early in the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The offense has been evident with Auston Matthews continuing to dominate with his goal scoring, the defense continues to have big question marks and Joseph Woll is starting to emerge as the one to tend the crease for the future.

But the biggest story line has been the lack of scoring from the bottom-six and depth players to try and alleviate some of the pressure from the Core- 4. It’s great that the stars are producing and pulling their weight, but they need to get some support and more offense going from the depth and new additions that were brought in.

That seemed to have changed in their game against the Lightning as the line of Max Domi, Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok seem to be an answer for this team looking to get some added offense. They managed to get two goals from Jarnkrok, one at even strength– including the overtime winner– but overall, the line was dynamic and stood out in a positive way. If they need to get more production from the bottom part of the lineup, this line could be a formula for success.

Strong Showing From Line 3

To say the bottom-six has been underperforming this season is a major understatement. Heading into their match against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the stars combined for 26 of the team’s 36 goals (72%) with only six coming from the other forwards. Tyler Bertuzzi has two power play goals and Domi remains without a goal this season. You could say that they needed time to form chemistry or to find the right mix of players, but they need to generate results soon or this is going to be another problem for this team.

Luckily, they may have found a combination that pulled through with two important markers, as the team needed something from the bottom of the lineup. Even Jarnkrok said postgame it was nice for, “the rest of us to get a couple.”

The line of Robertson, Domi and Jarnrkok gave the Maple Leafs another line that could help drive momentum in their favour. They did that consistently and the numbers prove it. Previously, both the third line and fourth line provided little to no impact. Against the Lightning it was the exact opposite. The third line dominated the possession game at five-on-five, having a 76.92 Corsi for percentage, a 61.61 expected goals for percentage and a 66.67 scoring chances for percentage.

You could see the energy and impact every shift, utilizing the speed to their advantage and to setup and attack quickly to pressure the Lightning in their own zone. They were even quick in transition, showing some quick passing plays and driving hard to the net.

We’ve seen bottom-six lines for other teams become a big factor in trying to change the tides of the game and secure the victory. With the Maple Leafs down 4-1 after the first period and the stars doing most of the heavy lifting, the depth scoring finally came through at two critical moments for the team.

It’s definitely good news for one player that has struggled to this point.

Domi Responded, Robertson Impactful

One of the new additions that needed to step up big time was Domi. Called out by head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team definitely needed more from Domi to be a secondary scorer when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars last season. He finished with 56 points and adding another 13 in the postseason with the Stars, but Domi has been underwhelming with his consistency, decision making and impact with the Maple Leafs.

After a two-assist game that jump started a comeback against the Lightning in October, his offensive impact hasn’t been noticeable. He would make questionable decisions with the puck, passing it into an open area and was slowing the play down constantly instead of driving hard to attack the offensive line. You can tell the struggles were there.

For the first time this season, Domi was at his best in the middle of that line with Robertson and Jarnkrok. He was utilizing his speed, was creative with the puck and aggressive in the corners and below the goal line. He seemed more comfortable and energized up the middle and was being a thorn in the opponent’s side battling for the puck. Finding the scoresheet was the cherry on top of his best performance of the season.

In addition, Nick Robertson was called up to inject some energy and skill into the lineup and needless to say it was something that line and the team needed. Leading the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in scoring with 11 points in nine games, he deserved the opportunity for the call-up. Robertson is feeling confident with his hot start in the minors and it definitely showed in his first game in the NHL this season.

Once again, he’s trying to earn a spot in the lineup, but he didn’t try to do too much. He simply played the game the way he does and was effective in the process. He had a strong mindset and work ethic every shift, winning battles in the corners and used his speed effectively to pressure and establish an attack. He played with a high pace and when that line was on, they were noticeable. He was extremely effective on Jarnkrok’s first goal, being in position to intercept the breakout pass, work a give-and-go with Domi to get a shot off and Jarnkrok is there for the rebound.

More importantly, Keefe said that Robertson helped boost Domi to elevate his level of play. Calling up Robertson was a great start to rejuvenate and make the third line more competitive. To see the results was even better.

Line Should Gain Momentum

After doing a lot of line juggling and trying to see what works, the Maple Leafs may have finally found a great fit with their new formed third line of Robertson, Domi and Jarnkrok. With how poorly the depth has played previously, this line generated results and that’s the important thing.

Yes, it was only one game, but considering how successful they were to give the team some production, it’s a great start for them to gain more momentum going forward. They need to continue to apply the pressure and let their speed and skill take over every shift just like they did against the Lightning.

