Maple Leafs’ Depth Scoring Woes Haunting Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for a crucial matchup against their most recent rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Monday night (Nov. 6). To be frank, the team has been playing poorly this season. There are two issues that, if not addressed, will continue to haunt them. First, the team has failed to fix its defensive struggles. Second, there’s no scoring depth on the team.

The second fact, in itself, is a bit of a surprise. Both Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi have ‘scorer’ on their resume. So why the big drop-off? Why is neither of these players fitting in yet?

Without addressing these issues, there’s a good chance the team won’t be able to snap its four-game losing streak.

How Profound Is This Maple Leafs Depth Scoring Problem?

On Saturday night, the team’s five-game homestand got off to a rocky start with a 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Auston Matthews showed up and recorded his third hat trick of the season, and Mitch Marner finally had a Marner-like game and chipped in with a goal and three assists.

However, the Maple Leafs’ defensive issues and lack of scoring depth have become an anchor that is holding the team in place. The team is also facing injury concerns. They are currently without defenseman Jake McCabe (who has a groin injury) and Timothy Liljegren (with an ankle injury). The word is that McCabe is now skating, and his status for Monday’s game is iffy.

While Matthews, Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander have been consistent scoring contributors, the supporting cast of newcomers Domi and Bertuzzi are not producing, and both seem to be having a hard time fitting in. Domi has not yet scored a goal and has only four assists. Bertuzzi has two goals but only a single assist in 11 games.

As the Maple Leafs get set to face the Lightning, they have to be focused on shoring up their defense and seeking improved offensive contributions from their supporting players. The game could be a compelling clash between two talented teams, or if the Maple Leafs can’t get out of their funk, it might be over quickly.

The Lack of Depth Scoring on the Maple Leafs Is Hurting

That the Maple Leafs are grappling with a huge issue is to me (as I noted) surprising. There’s a lack of consistent (okay, really any) depth scoring, and it has had a clear impact on their overall goal differentials.

Ryan Reaves, specifically, has faced significant challenges this season. For the little time he spends on the ice, he carries an alarming goal differential of minus-eight. Additionally, both defensemen McCabe and John Klingberg have a four-goal deficit.

This is surprising because the eye test tells me differently. Forward, Noah Gregor also finds himself in the same situation with a minus-four goal differential. However, in recent games, he’s bumped up the lineup and seems to be producing better.

The point is that these negative differentials underscore the Maple Leafs’ pressing need for more balanced scoring throughout their lineup. Without it, how can they expect to achieve success?

A Deeper Dive into Maple Leafs Scoring Statistics Highlights the Problems

The scoring distribution and trends reveal an interesting picture of the Maple Leafs’ performance this season. The team’s top players have been productive. Matthews and Nylander are tied for the team lead with 15 points – Matthews has 11 goals and four assists and Nylander has six goals and nine assists. These two are the primary drivers of the team’s offense.

Marner has started to warm up and now has 13 points (four goals and nine assists). Tavares remains a point-per-game player, with 12 points in 11 games (five goals and seven assists). The only defenseman who is putting up points at all is Morgan Rielly with two goals and six assists (eight points) in his 11 games. Klingberg has no goals but has registered five assists.

Then we come to a significant drop-off in scoring. Depth forwards Calle Jarnkrok (five points) and Domi (four points) have been relatively quiet. No surprise really, but defenseman Mark Giordano and T.J. Brodie haven’t scored much, and with David Kampf, these three players have combined for only five points. Matthew Knies, for all his promise, has four points (two goals and two assists).

The Bottom Line in Maple Leafs Secondary Scoring

The Maple Leafs need more balanced scoring throughout their lineup to alleviate the pressure on their top stars and improve their overall performance. Saying it simply, the lack of secondary scoring is a key area that needs to be addressed to win more games.

If this issue is not fixed (and it would seem that the personnel is there to fix it), it won’t bode well for the season.