Maple Leafs Like Multiple Flames D-Men in Big Blue Line Trade

Losers for four in a row, as the Toronto Maple Leafs look for answers to their current woes. Roster shuffling is taking place and rumors are starting to swirl about the players — both new and old. The most recent additions to the team are having a hard time getting acclimated and making a difference, while some of the older players are struggling to help the Leafs keep the puck out of their own net.

There’s been a myriad of criticism as the Maple Leafs are being raked over the coals for a lack of pushback and team toughness and now, as Nick Robertson is promoted, what happens with some of the key pieces on the team if they keep losing is anyone’s guess.

Trade Speculation in Toronto Has Officially Begun

In a whirlwind of trade chatter that picked up a great deal on Monday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman decided to drop a bomb on his most recent 32 Thoughts podcast. Suggesting there is talk surrounding the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs, he noted that the Leafs might be keenly interested in both Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames’ unexpected decision to halt contract extension talks with key players Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin is not terribly surprising considering the Flames are also struggling. Their desire to hold off on extension talks could be hinting at a potential shift in Calgary’s direction. Rumors suggest that a full-scale rebuild might be in the works, prompting the Flames’ management to reevaluate their team strategy in light of their current season’s performance.

Tanev’s name has come up in talks about him possibly going back to Vancouver, while Zadorov has been quite public about how poorly the Flames have played of late. Both could be open to moving on.

What Did Friedman Say About Tanev and Zadorov?

Friedman believed that Zadorov could emerge as a prime target. His reputation for physicality and robust defensive play has caught the eye of several teams, including the Leafs who are not wired to be as physical as they need to be as contenders. Standing tall at 6-foot-6 and weighing 235 pounds, Zadorov brings a level of physicality and tenacity that could address the Maple Leafs’ defensive shortcomings. But, hungry for defensive prowess, Friedman suggested the Leafs were open to acquiring both Zadorov and Tanev if the Flames were open to it.

Friedman explained:

“I think they’re looking for defensemen all summer. They just haven’t found the mix. The one I could see if Zadorov. I’ll bet you this, if they could find a way to get Zadorov and Tanev, I bet you they would do it. I bet you they would do both of them if Calgary was willing to do that.”

He added, “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if you showed me a path where that could occur, I could see it.”

What Would This Trade Look Like?

First off, turning this theory into reality would not be an easy feat for Toronto. They don’t have the cap space to add these players and if the Flames are moving on from both, they either want young players with term, prospects under team control, or draft picks. The Leafs aren’t moving Matthew Knies or Fraser Minten, and even if they would (which they won’t), the money doesn’t work out.

A rebuilding Flames team doesn’t want anyone whose best days are in the past or even in the present. They want future pieces like a Simon Benoit or Robertson. And, if either were even tabled in the discussion, the Leafs would need to know that one of Zadorov or Tanev are willing to sign team-friendly extensions. They’d also need to know that they’ve got a chance for a successful playoff run. Adding either player if the Leafs are out of the mix doesn’t make a lot of sense.

How far Treliving would go to acquire these pieces is a real question. If the losing continues and the Leafs start to panic, it’s not clear exactly how open he’d be to making changes. Friedman, reflecting on Toronto’s struggles with integrating new players, emphasized the need for dynamic players like Zadorov to breathe fresh life into the team. The Leafs, hungry for success, could view this opportunity as a pivotal moment to reshape their roster and bolster their chances for a deep playoff run. If they believe he can do that, the GM might be willing to overpay.