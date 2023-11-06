Rangers Need More At Even-Strength From Kreider & Zibanejad

The New York Rangers are off to an excellent start with an 8-2-1 record and ranked first in the Metropolitan Division. However, their last game was a complete disaster. The Rangers had a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Wild after the first period, but multiple penalties and the Wild’s physical play allowed them back in the game for a 5-4 shootout win.

Both Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider were invisible in this game except for one shift where Kreider scored to tie the game at 4-4. For most of this season, both players have not been great at generating offense at even-strength. If the Rangers are going to survive this stretch without Adam Fox and Filip Chytil, they need more production from their top-line players at even strength.

Zibanejad Only Has One Even-Strength Goal

Zibanejad has had a tough time scoring goals to start the season. He has two so far, and his only even-strength goal came during the 3-on-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 30. (His other goal was a power-play goal against the Vancouver Canucks.)

This type of production is unacceptable for a top-line center. Zibanejad is known for his goal-scoring and had his second-best scoring season in 2022-23 with 39 goals – 18 of which came at even strength. He is one of the league’s most dangerous and underrated scorers, and he has all the skills to turn his game around. The Rangers need him to do that sooner rather than later.

Zibanejad’s lack of scoring is more concerning because the rest of the team isn’t fairing much better at even strength. Artemi Panarin leads the team with five even-strength goals, while Alexis Lafreniere and Erik Gustafsson are tied with three. That is not what many expected to see going into the season. Not when the Rangers have so many talented players. They have no even-strength goals from Filip Chytil, Vincent Trocheck, or Blake Wheeler, and only one from Kaapo Kakko. Zibanejad needs to up his game, and maybe he can spark the players around him to do the same.

Kreider Isn’t Fairing Much Better

Kreider is in the same boat. He leads the team with eight goals, but only two of those have come at even strength. It’s great that Kreider is finding success on the power play again, but he needs to translate that success to 5-on-5 play. His goal-scoring has improved over the last two seasons – scoring 52 goals two seasons ago, and 36 last season when he led the team with 24 even-strength goals. The Rangers need him to be a leader again.

Since the team is dealing with injuries, players are going to need to step up. As the longest-tenured Ranger, he’s the one the team looks to to lead the offense. Like Zibanejad, he has the ability to score goals. He just needs to find his game quickly.

Kreider is known for his deflections, and he is the best player in the NHL at tipping pucks in. He also has a great wrist shot. He needs to use his great skating ability to create room for himself and shoot the puck. Even if it doesn’t go in, it can create other opportunities for him or his teammates to score. He has taken 30 shots on goal this season, but he needs to shoot more to become a more dangerous player.

Might Be Time To Change The Top-Line

The Rangers have used the same top line all season so far, and they have not produced well at even strength. While Zibanejad and Kreider have struggled, Kakko has also struggled to produce with them. He only has two points, including one goal.

This line has been successful in the past, but for some reason, it isn’t working out in 2023-24. It might be time to move players around – maybe switching Kakko and Lafreniere. Lafreniere has had a good start, but he needs to show more. Changing that line might spark the players because it would send a message that their spot isn’t guaranteed if they continue to play poorly.

The Rangers have been unlucky with recent injuries to Fox, Chytil, and a minor injury to Igor Shesterkin. If the team wants to make it out of this stretch on a positive note, they need their top-line players to step up their game at even strength. If they can do that, they should be able to weather the storm until their injury crisis is over.