Bruins Need to Closely Watch Tyler Bertuzzi Situation in Toronto

The Boston Bruins had many subtractions during the 2023 NHL Offseason, and Tyler Bertuzzi was among the most notable. With the Bruins being in salary cap hell and needing to fill out several spots on their roster, they rightfully ended negotiations with Bertuzzi once free agency began. From there, the 28-year-old signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fast forward to November, and boy, things have not worked out for Bertuzzi in Toronto thus far. In his first 11 games as a Maple Leaf, the Sudbury, Ontario native has just two goals and an assist. With that, he has already been in head coach Sheldon Keefe’s dog house, as he was demoted to the fourth line against the Bruins. Furthermore, he was criticized by Maple Leafs nation for laughing at Brad Marchand barking at their bench after the Timothy Liljegren injury.

While there is still plenty of time for Bertuzzi to turn things around, his future in Toronto could be in jeopardy if he does not pick up his play. Keagan Stiefel of NESN brought up the prospect of Bertuzzi returning to Boston in a recent article, and I’d be all for it. Thus, let’s discuss how it’s possible and why the Bruins should consider exploring it if Bertuzzi becomes available.

No, An In-Season Bertuzzi Trade Won’t Happen

Even if Bertuzzi proves not to be a match with the Maple Leafs and they end up shopping him this season, we shouldn’t expect the Bruins to land him via trade, as Stiefel notes. The Bruins and Maple Leafs are among the best teams in the Atlantic Division and could very well play each other during the postseason because of it. With that, they naturally have bad blood due to their decades-long rivalry, so they won’t be doing business with each other any time soon.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

This remains the case even if Bertuzzi cannot pick up his play as the season rolls on. When playing at his best, Bertuzzi is a legitimate top-six forward with 60-point potential, and the Maple Leafs would simply not trade him to a division rival. This is especially so when noting that his trade value is naturally lower due to his poor start. Yet, that does not mean that a reunion with Bertuzzi is impossible.

Chance for Bertuzzi Reunion In Free Agency

Stiefel mentioned that the door to a possible reunion with Bertuzzi could open during the offseason. As noted above, Bertuzzi inked a one-year contract, so he is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the season’s end. If he continues not to be a strong match in Toronto’s lineup, there’s a good chance that the Maple Leafs will part ways with him instead of re-signing him.

Related: Bruins Have Underrated Trade Target from Canadiens in 2023-24

Latest News & Highlights

Yet, there is also the chance that Bertuzzi elects to test the free-agent market and leave Toronto even if he picks up his play. As he has noticed during his short stint with the Maple Leafs, it is an extremely tough market to play in, and he has become their early-season scapegoat. That, naturally, could make any player want a fresh start.

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins celebrates after he scored against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Time will tell what happens with Bertuzzi and the Maple Leafs, but so far, it is certainly fair to start wondering if his time with the Original Six club could be over by the end of the season. If he does hit the free-agent market, the Bruins should consider targeting him.

Why the Bruins Should Target Bertuzzi Next Summer

If Bertuzzi becomes a free agent this offseason, the Bruins should contemplate the prospect of bringing him back. After acquiring him from the Detroit Red Wings last season, Bertuzzi was a perfect fit, and the truth can be seen in his stats. In 21 regular-season games with the Bruins following the move, he had four goals to go along with 16 points. However, he took his game to another level during the postseason, posting five goals and 10 points in seven games.

The Bruins are also going to have money to work with, as players like Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, and Kevin Shattenkirk all have expiring deals. Thus, if they lose or decide to move on from some of these players, there would be enough to consider a reunion with Bertuzzi. If signed, he could once again be a strong part of their top six and fit swimmingly on their power play.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bertuzzi would also once again give the Bruins another skilled forward with plenty of bite. When playing at his best, he is the kind of player playoff teams need to have, and he showed that last postseason against the Panthers, even with the Bruins’ epic collapse.

The 2023-24 season is far from over, so a lot can change, and Bertuzzi could bounce back and become a big part of the Maple Leafs’ roster. However, if things continue to go poorly for him and Toronto opts not to re-sign him, the Bruins should consider taking a flier on him, especially if it’s on a cheaper deal. It also does not hurt that he appears to have formed a friendship with Marchand based on his recent comments about the captain, but alas, we will need to wait and see if Bertuzzi ends up rocking the Black and Gold again from here.