Coyotes’ Hayton Looking to Break Early Season Slump

The 2023-24 NHL season may be a few weeks in, but it’s already been filled with surprises, such as the early season struggles for the Edmonton Oilers. For the Arizona Coyotes, their early season numbers and record have told a story of success and struggles. One of their biggest struggles has been that of center Barrett Hayton, one of the biggest names on the roster facing a prove-it season this year.

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Through 11 games he’s recorded zero points and 18 penalty minutes along with a plus/minus of minus-3. For a player who’s had quite a bit of history with production struggles, this comes as no big shock to fans and management alike. What is surprising is why is a guy who nearly doubled his points in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22 still struggling offensively.

History Of Struggles

Hayton’s professional hockey career has been mirrored by criticisms and critiques, and rightfully so. After a 66-point season in 2018-19 with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Soo Greyhounds, then-Coyotes general manager John Chayka pulled perhaps the most questionable move of the 2018 NHL Draft when he selected him fifth overall. For instance, Quinn Hughes, Adam Boqvist, and others remained on the board. Nevertheless, Chayka saw what he liked and jumped the gun on the ninth-best North American prospect according to NHL Central Scouting.

From that moment on came almost four years of struggles, bouncing from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL, as well as spending a short stint overseas. From 2019-2022, Hayton suited up in only 94 career games for the Coyotes, posting 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points. In addition, he saw action in 35 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners, posting 16 points, and four points in eight games with Ilves Tampere in the SM-liiga in 2020-21.

Last Season’s Positives

Last season showed promise of a career turnaround for Hayton. After a shaky start, in which he posted one goal in the team’s first 33 games, a demotion yet again to Tucson seemed like a realistic possibility. Then, like a spark of lightning, he caught fire after the All-Star Break. Playing most nights on the top line with Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller, he found his groove. He set new career highs in goals, assists, and points. His line scored 32 goals and he had a shooting percentage of 12.5 percent. They were arguably the team’s best line combination, and one of the deadliest trios in the league despite being a rebuilding team.

Questions Arise, Hope Remains

While many looked at Hayton’s second half of last season as a promising sign for his development, there lies many concerns still with his game. For comparisons, his linemates Keller and Schmaltz currently sit first and second on the team in points. With a combined 19 points through the team’s first 11 games, it’s quite the head-scratcher how Hayton hasn’t recorded a point yet.

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny remains headstrong that he’ll overcome the early season struggles. “When you have a player that is relentless, resilient, they are serious about their business, they are an unbelievable pro, things will come. He has all the talent. As a downside I have a lot of patience for those guys. When you have warriors, you take care of them.”

Regardless, for a player who’s averaging 19:22 of ice time a night on the first line, you’d expect him to have a couple of points. Instead, Hayton is well on his way to finding himself back on the “bust” label list. A restricted free agent this offseason with arbitration rights, general manager Bill Armstrong will have some tough decisions to make. A reminder that at the trade deadline last season, Hayton was seen as one of the team’s core players through their rebuild.

That belief could change depending on how the season finishes. Rookie Logan Cooley still needs to grow and settle into the NHL before he’s given the metaphorical keys to the first line. Tourigny may look into some line changes if Hayton continues his slump. A guy like Nick Bjugstad or possibly even Cooley could replace him on that top line if changes do indeed occur.

This doesn’t mean the Coyotes have given up hope, not just yet. Tourigny and Armstrong, along with his teammates, believe he can turn things around despite the struggles. He’s a strong 200-foot player who crashes the net and isn’t afraid to get physical. Nonetheless, one has to believe that if he can’t show that he can steadily produce at the NHL level for a whole season, then the Hayton experiment in the desert may finally meet its end this offseason.