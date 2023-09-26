3 Coyotes Facing A Must Prove-It Season

The Arizona Coyotes kicked off training camp this past week with preseason officially underway. While camp has begun in Arizona, the majority of the team’s opening night roster is on their way home, having wrapped up their two-game slate against the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL’s Global Series in Melbourne, Australia. Game one saw a highlight reel goal from Logan Cooley, with the Coyotes coming away with the 5-3 win. Game two saw the Kings steal the win, coming out on top 3-2.

Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While most of the team’s opening night roster is set, aside from a few spots that will be decided in camp, it does not mean that everyone in the organization from the NHL, down to the ECHL is safe. An aging veteran like Matt Dumba is looking to revitalize his career in the desert, while young guns such as goaltender Ivan Prosvetov and forward Barrett Hayton are looking for consistency in their game. In what looks to be an exciting season for the desert dogs, we take a look at three players facing a prove-it year.

Matt Dumba

If you were to tell someone that Dumba registered a 50-point season six years ago, you might just be called crazy, but you would not be wrong. The 2017-18 NHL season was one for the ages for the Minnesota Wild and Dumba. But what started as the beginning of a promising future turned sour over the next six seasons. His production would drop drastically, recording 22, 24, 21, 27, and 14 points over the next five seasons, while battling injuries and dealing with a decrease in his role on the team.

Dumba’s poor 2022-23 season was all the Wild needed, with general manager Bill Guerin deciding to not re-sign him this summer with young defensive talents such as Calen Addison and Brock Faber on the horizon. While he’s not the player he once was, Dumba is an incredibly effective puck-moving defenseman, whose veteran experience and knowledge will help play a massive role in shaping the team’s younger defensive core. Hopefully, for management’s sake, they’ll see a revitalization, like in the case of Shayne Gostisbehere, who credited Arizona for turning his career around.

Ivan Prosvetov

Prosvetov at one time was expected to be the future franchise goalie for the Coyotes. But a lackluster past three seasons have changed the organization’s outlook on his role on the team. Perhaps one of the biggest names facing a prove-it year, he is coming off a make-it-or-break-it deal this past season, in which he started seven games, finishing with a 4-3-0 record, a 3.98 goals-against average (GAA), and .880 save percentage (SV%).

Ivan Prosvetov, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Once a top-rated netminder in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Prosvetov’s professional career has not exactly caught the eye of management in a positive way. Dating back to the 2020-21 season with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) he’s posted rather poor statistical GAA numbers of 3.06, 3.66, and 3.54. His save percentage numbers have been just as disappointing, recording a .895, .880, and .900 over that time span.

With the offseason signing of Matthew Villalta, along with prospects such as Anson Thornton and Michael Hrabal just down the horizon, the Coyotes need to see a turnaround and fast, before they ultimately move on. Despite last season’s disappointing numbers, there was a glimmer of hope in his small sample showing, that prompted a one-year deal. But until he makes significant strides and shows more consistent play, the Coyotes will continue to ride with Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka. They’ll continue to develop their goaltending pipeline, especially if they part ways this offseason.

Barrett Hayton

The final player on our list, and perhaps the second biggest name facing a prove-it year this season is Hayton. After starting last season on a low note, registering one goal in the team’s first 33 games, a demotion yet again to the Roadrunners seemed like a realistic possibility. Instead, the opposite happened. Like a spark of lightning, he caught fire after the All-Star Break. Playing most nights on the top line with Schmaltz and Clayton Keller, he finally seemed to find his groove, or so management hopes.

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He would go on to play his first full season since being drafted fifth overall, registering 43 points in 82 games on 19 goals and 24 assists while logging top-line minutes most nights. His goal, assist, and point totals were all new career highs. His line would go on to score 32 goals along with a shooting percentage of 12.5 percent. They were arguably the team’s best line combination and one of the deadliest trios in the league late in the season, despite being a rebuilding team.

Nevertheless, Hayton has struggled for the majority of his professional career. He’s been scrutinized since the team’s decision to take him as high as they did. He’s struggled to live up to the hype, whether that be during the first half of the season or the last half of the season. Regardless, there’s no denying he took major strides last season, strides that have management excited for his future with the team. For the organization’s sake, the days of being labeled a “bust” hopefully seem to be behind him. Now listed as a core player for the future, his role is going to grow and the Coyotes need to see his production grow as well in a prove-it year on a playoff-hopeful team.

A Big Year Ahead

The 2023-24 NHL season is a big year for a lot of NHL veterans and rookies looking to revitalize their careers or make their names known. The Coyotes are in a big spot for the first time in a while. They have a chance to make a serious run and potentially clinch a wildcard spot. For that to happen, they’ll need everyone to be at the top of their game. It’s a long season and anything can happen, and hopefully for fans in the Valley, this season brings positivity.