Coyotes Who Could Earn Roster Spot with a Strong Preseason

The Arizona Coyotes wrapped up a treacherous two-game series against the Los Angeles Kings in Australia, which had the team traveling over 8,000 miles and combating a 17-hour time difference. For the games in Australia, the team brought the main roster, which included the likes of Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, and newcomer Matt Dumba. Even though there is little to no room regarding roster spots, there are still several players who could crack the opening night roster.

Related: Coyotes: A Global Series Success Down Under

Defenseman Travis Dermott is looking to make an impact at the NHL level along with Michael Carcone, who aims to cement himself in the Coyotes lineup. There are plenty more, but here are some players who can secure a spot in the upcoming preseason games.

Josh Doan

When the Coyotes selected former Sun Devil Josh Doan 37th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, it felt like a good vibe pick. It didn’t seem like the best by any means, but it made sense due to all the hard work and commitment his father, Shane, put into the game for the Coyotes. Shane spent all 21 seasons with the Coyotes, serving as captain for 14, and it felt good to give back to Shane by taking his son Josh. As it turns out, Josh could be a steal for the Coyotes.

During the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Las Vegas, Doan headlined the next generation of prospects, recording four goals and three assists. The Scottsdale native clicked well with 2022 first-round pick Coner Geekie, as both seemed a step ahead of the competition. Players sometimes disappoint in tournaments like this; however, Josh left no concerns and played a solid game.

Josh Doan, Arizona Coyotes (Patrick Brown / The Hockey Writers)

During the 2022-23 season, Josh managed to get 14 American Hockey League (AHL) games, providing him with loads of experience. That translated well into his first preseason game, as he recorded a hat trick. It was a phenomenal performance from the 21-year-old, but it begs the question if he could sneak into the Coyotes starting lineup because he sure is making his case. While there is little to no room, he could replace a guy like Liam O’Brien, who will likely struggle to get ice time this season. Or even a player like Travis Boyd, who should also see a reduced amount of chances in the lineup.

Josh has given the Coyotes a hard decision at hand, but getting quality development is vital this season.

Victor Soderstrom

Entering the 2019 NHL Draft, the Coyotes had pick number 14 in a very deep draft, and the likes of Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko, and many more headlined it. Former general manager (GM) John Chayka saw the opportunity to trade up to pick 11, taking Swedish defenseman Victor Soderstrom. The 22-year-old was tabbed for his excellent vision and creativity with the puck; however, that has yet to translate into the NHL as he would’ve liked.

Soderstrom has bounced between the NHL and AHL for the past few seasons and hasn’t held his ground quite yet. Last year, in 30 games, he recorded nine points and struggled to find his offensive game, which is what got him selected so early. However, there is optimism that he can make the Coyotes opening night roster with strong preseason play. The Coyotes have four locks on defense: J.J. Moser, Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, and Jusso Valimaki. They signed Troy Stecher and have Josh Brown, but it will be a battle to see who can come away with a spot, and Soderstrom will be in the mix of it.

Conor Geekie

Out of all of the names on this list, Geekie is the least likely to make the roster, but anything can happen. Geekie was one of three first-round picks taken in 2022 and has a big 6-foot-3 frame. Last year, playing for the Winnipeg Ice, he had a decent season, recording 77 points in 66 games. The 19-year-old has much to offer, but does he offer enough right now to earn a roster spot on a forward-heavy Coyotes team? The answer is likely no, but he has been one of the most impressive players at camp so far.

Latest News & Highlights

Similar to Josh, Geekie has found a soft spot at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament, where he logged six points in three games. He showed the part of a first-round pick and had a great tournament developing chemistry with Maveric Lamoureux and Aku Raty. So far in the preseason, he has registered two points in one game, which could be a sign of good things to come. With a few more preseason games on deck, if he proves he can handle NHL talent consistently, he could see himself on the roster in October. The Coyote’s fourth line is also wide open, so it is definitely possible.

While it’s more than likely not going to happen, Geekie will make it a hard decision for GM Bill Armstrong.

Travis Dermott

Before the big signing of Dumba during the offseason, the Coyotes also added defenseman Dermott on a one-year deal. Dermott previously played for the Vancouver Canucks last season, logging just 11 games until he missed the rest of the year due to injuries. It wasn’t just last year for Dermott regarding injuries; it seems like he’s been plagued by injuries since he came into the league.

Travis Dermott with the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

However, Dermott is looking to make a significant impact with the Coytotes now that he is finally healthy. He played both games in Melbourne, Australia, and looked solid. He broke up several passes when needed and skated smoothly on the ice. It was a good showing for someone who has yet to catch a break in his career, but with more strong play in the preseason, as he could see him making the opening night roster.

Dermott must continue to show he can stay healthy and be a reliable defenseman every day, but he has left a pleasant impression so far.

Michael Carcone

When looking at Carcone’s AHL (American Hockey League) stats, it may be questioned why he isn’t in a more prominent role with the Coyotes. Last season with the Tucson Roadrunners, he registered 85 points in 65 games. That’s well above a point-per-game and has excelled in every fashion in the AHL. However, the story is entirely different in the NHL, as he has struggled to gain traction. However, last year, he showed some good things in nine games where he had three points. It wasn’t anything crazy, but it got his feet wet.

Carcone is looking to continue that into this season as he has a chance to make this roster. The forward group is much improved from previous years and has depth across all positions, but Carcone could sneak in. He is on the smaller side at 5-foot-9 but has the willingness to go into the dirty areas and make plays happen from nothing; that’s where he succeeded in the AHL.

It’ll be challenging for Carcone to make a very deep Coyotes team, but with a few preseason games left, he could make his case then.

Coyotes Have Endless Options

The good thing about the 2023-24 season is the Coyotes have a plethora of depth, something they’ve yet to have in past years. The signings of Nick Bjustad, Jason Zucker, and Alex Kerfoot will only help the team this year and in future years. There is plenty of intrigue with all the listed players; if they perform well in the preseason, they could make the Coyotes opening night roster. While some are more likely than not, having options is good for Armstrong and company.