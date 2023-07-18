3 Coyotes Breakout Candidates for the 2023-24 Season

The Arizona Coyotes enter the 2023-24 season with plenty of young and exciting players. Some names include Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and recently signed Matias Maccelli; there’s no shortcoming of talent. With general manager (GM) Bill Armstrong indicating the team will look to become more competitive, there will be plenty of growth during the 2023-24 season. With that being said, here are three candidates to have a breakout season.

Dylan Guenther

After being drafted ninth overall in 2021, the Coyotes have looked to come away with a steal in Dylan Guenther. The 20-year-old spent this past season off with the Coyotes recording six goals and 15 points in 33 games. After his rights in the Western Hockey League (WHL) were traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds, GM Bill Armstrong saw the opportunity to send him back down to a prospect-filled Thunderbird team. Guenther continued to show his dominance notching 13 goals and 29 points in 20 games, also adding another 28 in the playoffs. There’s no denying what he’s been able to do in the WHL, but can he continue his success in a full season at the NHL level?

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the signings of Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, and Troy Stecher, it’s fair to say Guenther will have a chance to play plenty of meaningful games. This increases his chances of having a breakout season in what should be his first full NHL season. Playing alongside Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjustad, he saw a lot of success last year and could build on that during next season. While it’s hard to predict how well he’ll do, he will likely continue scoring goals, just like he has everywhere else he’s played.

Victor Soderstrom

Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom hasn’t necessarily panned out as the team had expected when they selected him eleventh overall in 2019. Especially considering he was taken just four picks before star winger Cole Caufield. During this past season, Soderstrom split his time between the American Hockey League (AHL) and the NHL. With the Tucson Roadrunners, he showed flashes of his offensive game, registering two goals and 19 points in 44 games. That didn’t exactly translate to the NHL, as he only had nine assists in 30 games, but he could be due for a big breakout season in 2023-24.

Related: Arizona Coyotes 2023 Free Agency Recap – Day 1

Latest News & Highlights

Soderstrom’s game is charged with his offensive skillset and smooth skating; while he hasn’t shown that with the Coyotes, being in competitive games could help him. The Swedish defenseman is still just 22 years old and has plenty of growing to do, but seeing a breakout season from him would be very encouraging. Soderstrom should see himself getting a full season in the NHL with the Coyotes, looking to break into what they had hoped he would be as a first-round selection.

Ivan Prosvetov

This season could very well be the one where Ivan Prosvetov finds his stride in the NHL. After posting an underwhelming save percentage (SV%) of .900 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.06, he hasn’t progressed as the club would have liked by now. Along with the recent re-signing of goaltender Connor Ingram, his future in the desert is in jeopardy more than ever. Despite all the uncertainty revolving around his game, Prosvetov signing a one-year deal to stay in Arizona could mean a breakout season is looming.

Ivan Prosvetov, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Of course, this won’t be a small hill to climb, as Karel Vejmelka is also under contract for the next two years and will likely be the starter heading into October. The Moscow, Russia native has been tabbed as the goaltender of the future, but he will need to show a massive step forward this year. If all things go well, Prosvetov could take over the backup job and eventually move into the starter role, but he will need to show he can consistently succeed in the AHL before that. The 24-year-old was recently signed to a one-year deal, so the 2023-24 season could make or break Prosvetov’s time with the Coyotes.

Outside of Guenther, Soderstrom, and Prosvetov, the Coyotes still have plenty of breakout candidates. Some could include J.J. Moser, Connor Ingram, and Jack McBain. With the Coyotes already having young stars in Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Hayton, who have already broken out, we could see others like the names listed above. The Coyotes kick off the 2023-24 season in New Jersey on Oct. 13 in what should be an exciting season.