Coyotes Prospect Spotlight: Josh Doan

With the 2023 offseason nearing an end, teams across the league are getting set for the preseason and making roster cuts ahead of opening night. The Arizona Coyotes are one of those teams who will have decisions to make regarding their opening night lineup. After a busy offseason, including the signing of veteran defenseman Matt Dumba last week, the Coyotes currently sit at 49 out of 50 contract spots available.

The Coyotes for the most part have their opening night lineup shaped out. Star prospects Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley, i.e. “the top prospect in the world”, round out a rather deep lineup including stars such as Jason Zucker, Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Dumba, Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz, etc. With eyes set on taking the next step in their rebuild, the Coyotes look ready to play the role of a dark horse candidate this upcoming season.

Josh Doan, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

While the roster seems to be set, there are names to keep tabs on ahead of training camp such as Maveric Lamoureux, Conor Geekie, Liam Kirk, and of course, Josh Doan, son of Coyotes-great Shane Doan. In what will be the first of three offseason prospect spotlight articles leading up to the preseason, our talented team of Coyotes’ writers will dive deep into your favorite prospects, and who to keep an eye on this year. First up is the aforementioned Doan Jr.

Growing Up As The Son of A Legend

What does it mean to be the son of an NHL legend? For many, it’s hard to put into words. Living in the shadows of a father who left a mark on not only the game but on an organization is no easy task. Just ask Martin Brodeur’s sons Anthony, Jeremy, William, and Maxime. What about Brett Hull? Or the Howe brothers? There are countless examples of sons who had to grow up in the spotlight because of their fathers. In the desert, however, there was another: Josh Doan. The son of former longtime Coyotes captain, Shane Doan, the franchise leader in games played, goals scored, assists, and points, along with other accolades. The man who spent his entire 21-year career in the Valley.

Then in February 2002 came the second of his four children, Josh. The younger Doan watched his father for the next 13 seasons lead the Coyotes through the highs, and of course, the lows. He was always there by his dad’s side and took to the game his dad loved. Growing up, he played for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes program before being selected with the 95th overall pick in the 2018 United States Hockey League (USHL) Futures Draft by the Chicago Steel. Doan played two seasons with the Steel, racking up 14 points in 45 games in his first season (2019-20), being passed over by all 31 teams in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

His second year of draft eligibility proved far superior, racking up 70 points in 53 games with the Steel, ranking him as the 87th-best North American skater eligible for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The Coyotes saw all that they needed and made him their 37th overall pick in the 2021 Draft. Doan went on to play at Arizona State University, with whom he committed to play for back in the summer of 2019.

2022-23 Season Rewind

Doan finished his freshman season at ASU with 37 points in 35 games, opting to return for his sophomore season. He was named team captain ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, registering 38 points in 39 games. He also took part in the Coyotes’ inaugural game at Mullett Arena, participating in the ceremonial puck drop alongside his father.

Josh Doan, Arizona State University (Paige Shacklett, Communication Manager and Men’s Ice Hockey SID at ASU)

Upon the conclusion of his sophomore season, Josh opted to sign his entry-level contract with the Coyotes, where he spent the rest of the year with the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunners. In 14 games with the Roadrunners, he compiled six points on three goals and three assists, adding one point in three playoff games.

Blazing His Own Path

For Josh, growing up in the limelight of his father and trying to live up to the expectations was hard, but not expected of him. Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, who coached the latter during his days with the Jr. Coyotes knew the struggles. “To carry around the [Doan] name and the legacy is a tough thing for a young man, but he was able to gel right away with his teammates so you know right away he understands how to communicate with them; he understands the process,” Potvin said.

Doan was never pressured to follow in his father’s footsteps but rather encouraged to blaze his own path. Unlike his dad, he didn’t go the juniors route and play for the Kamloops Blazers, his father’s team. He made his own path, which led him to where he is today. Doan knows the journey is far from over, and while his father is now an assistant to Brad Treliving for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he knows he’s always watching. “It’s been special getting to share times at the rink with him, but there’s still all the people here who were around when I was a kid … it kind of makes me feel at home,” Josh said. “So, having him around doesn’t really change anything at the rink.”

Josh Doan, Arizona State University (Paige Shacklett, Communication Manager and Men’s Ice Hockey SID at ASU)

One thing is for certain, Doan is determined to carve his own path to the NHL. Skating and strength are two main areas of focus for him this offseason, with the organization getting its first true look at him this upcoming year in Tucson. His goal is to make it to the NHL, whenever that may be, and to make an impact. “I want to be a guy that could bring in a little bit of energy for the group and just kind of be a sponge my first year at the main camp to learn from some of the guys that they have. It’s still a goal of mine to be a part of that team this year. Whether that’s at the beginning of the year, halfway through the year or at the end of the year, that’s my goal.”

When that happens is left to be determined, but you can expect Shane to be in the shadows watching like any other proud father.