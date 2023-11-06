Tampa Bay Lightning Don’t Need to Panic Just Yet

The Tampa Bay Lightning are not off to the start that they had hoped for. Crushing overtime losses and some low-effort performances have already left them in a hole that they are going to have to try to claw out of. Even if the situation is not dire yet, this is not an enviable position to be in. Slow starts are nothing new to Tampa Bay, though. In 2021, they were 4-3-1 in October. Last season, they were 5-4-0 in October. Both of those teams made the playoffs, and one of them made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa does not need to hit the panic button quite yet. There is time to make adjustments and get back on track. It is easy to forget, but it is only November, and there is a lot of hockey yet to be played.

The Depth Players Are Doing Their Job

There were a number of questions about the Lightning’s depth entering the season. Pundits thought that they still had a strong core but that they lacked anything beyond that top-end talent. So far, the depth players have done their part, and it’s Tampa’s top players that are not holding up their end of the bargain. It is always frustrating to see stars struggle, but the depth is providing a silver lining that could turn into a real strength if their core starts producing. Alex Barre-Boulet has made the most of what could be his last chance in the NHL. He has scored three goals and had three assists in his nine games with the team. There were concerns that he had an NHL-level shot and nothing else, but as of now, he looks good out there. His skating could use some work, but overall, he is an asset to the team.

Tanner Jeannot is getting it done at both ends of the ice with a couple of goals and plenty of defensive effort. In his game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 5, he kept the Sens at bay with his intimidation. He adds some much-needed grit to the team, which will only become more crucial as the season wears on. Michael Eyssimont is as speedy as ever and looks like a real steal for the Bolts. His offense is improving, and he has found the back of the net a few times. Luke Glendening deserves a shoutout for his work in the faceoff circle, and Austin Watson is quietly becoming a fan favorite. The lesser-known players in Tampa Bay are grinding every night and getting results when they are on the ice.

The Nov. 5 game against the Senators did give some hope of Tampa’s stars waking up, though. Nikita Kucherov looked determined and was able to produce five points on the night, with one of them being a goal. Meanwhile, Brayden Point came to life and had his second career hat trick performance. If the Lightning’s star players buy in and put forth the same effort, then the outlook on the season instantly becomes more promising.

Andrei Vasilevskiy Is Coming Back Soon

Reports of Andrei Vasilevskiy starting to practice came out the other day, which means that his return is not too far off. He could even be back with the team later this month, and at the latest, he will be between the pipes in early December. His return will mean that Tampa is getting the best goalie in the league back. More than that, he will be rested and ready to compete. Last season, he had some struggles, which were due to fatigue and a back injury. It was not known at the time that his injury was so serious, but during the offseason, he was evaluated and was able to get much-needed surgery. Now that he has been able to get the medical help he needs, along with some rehab and rest, he should be good to go.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Big Cat will also be receiving a bit more help this time around. Jonas Johansson has done a phenomenal job of filling in for the Russian netminder in his absence. The Lightning have struggled to find a legitimate backup for Vasilevskiy for years, and that was a big reason why he was getting overworked so much. With their cap constraints, it was difficult to find a goalie that fit within their budget. In the past, Tampa tended to sign older veterans that were on the decline but had a proven track record. This season, they opted to take a risk with a younger goalie in Johansson, and it is paying off. Now that they have another goalie that they can trust, the Lightning can ensure that Vasilevskiy has a schedule that gives him a more appropriate amount of work.

The Rest of the Division Is Struggling Too

Even though the Lightning are not playing their best hockey and are sitting at 5-3-3, they are in third place in the division. In fact, a win on Tuesday would give them sole possession of second place. The truth is that the Boston Bruins are the only team in the Atlantic Division that can look at their 2023-24 record thus far and not be disappointed. Boston has had an easier schedule than most up to this point, but they only have one regulation loss, which was at the hands of the second-place Detroit Red Wings. Speaking of Detroit, they have cooled off considerably since their hot start and have only captured two wins in their last six games. Further down the standings are the Toronto Maple Leafs in fourth place. They have one of the most talented rosters in the league, but that has not stopped them from losing four straight games.

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are sitting in fifth and sixth place and hovering around .500, while the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators round out the standings in seventh and eighth place. In-state rivals Florida have dropped two out of their last three, and the playoff hopefuls from Ottawa have done the same. The truth is that only one team in this division is playing their best hockey right now, and everyone else is in a similar position. The standings between second and seventh are incredibly tight, and there is still plenty of time for anyone to take control of their destiny.

If the Lightning can have more consistent performances from their highest-paid players, then they will be okay. The depth is there for them to succeed, and the team has two quality goalies that can give them a chance against any opponent. There is nothing standing in this team’s way except for itself. Should the Lightning take this opportunity, as the rest of the division is in disarray, to play more disciplined hockey, then a playoff spot is theirs for the taking. From there, anything can happen.