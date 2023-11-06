Hockey Analyst Calls Maple Leafs Game Brutal

On Saturday night in a back-and-forth game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs engaged in a high-scoring battle that saw Buffalo emerge victorious with a 6-4 win. While the game included some incredible offensive performances, including Auston Matthews’ third hat trick of the season, by and large, the Maple Leafs simply seemed to play uninspired – at least for long stretches of time – hockey. They were up and down, but in the end down at the wrong time.

Buffalo was the more determined team; and, that ultimately proved to be the difference. The end of the game left the Maple Leafs grappling with significant challenges and seeking difficult answers. As a result of the loss, the Maple Leafs are currently mired in a four-game losing streak. Their top players, like Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares, continue to produce. That said, the team is not receiving much offensive support from other critical contributors.

Who Played Well for the Maple Leafs

In Saturday’s matchup, Marner finally had a breakout game this season. His play stood out with a goal and three assists. Like last season, he was showing his old playmaking prowess. Nylander extended his franchise-record points streak to 11 straight games. He’s been nothing but consistent as an offensive force. Rookie goalie Joseph Woll put in a solid effort with 35 saves, but he also let in five goals. More than on him, that fact illustrated the challenge the Maple Leafs faced in maintaining defensive stability.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

For Toronto, addressing these challenges and finding more well-rounded offensive contributions will be crucial as they aim to break free from their current losing skid. They have that chance tonight at home again in Toronto when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After the Game, The Hockey Night in Canada Panel Discussed the Game in Detail

Former NHL player and guest Hockey Night in Canada panelist, Paul Bissonnette, didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts about the Maple Leafs’ recent struggles. After their fourth consecutive loss, this time to the Sabres, Bissonnette had some strong words about the team’s performance. You can see this video and hear his comments below.

In particular, he criticized the Maple Leafs’ lack of response after a team meeting held the day before the game. According to Bissonnette, there appears to be a lot going on in the locker room. However, what was happening there didn’t seem to translate to the ice. As a result, he was less than impressed with how the team performed.

Bissonnette noted that while some of the stars, like Matthews, showed up, there seemed to be a lack of intensity in the lineup. He used the term “vanilla” to describe the team, particularly highlighting concerns about their defence.

Bissonnette Particularly Criticized Defenceman John Klingberg

One player, in particular, who faced Bissonnette’s criticism was John Klingberg. He suggested that Klingberg was struggling defensively and questioned his ability to contribute offensively, considering his role on the team.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bissonnette also pointed out an incident involving John Tavares at the end of the game. Tavares took a hit while trying to keep the play alive when the Maple Leafs pulled their goalie to try and tie the game. According to Bissonnette, Tavares didn’t seem engaged or committed to the play, leading to a blocked shot and, ultimately, a Sabres’ empty-net goal.

Bissonnette’s Critique Was Straight to the Point

In summary, Bissonnette’s assessment of the Maple Leafs was harsh but candid. He expressed his belief that more accountability and a stronger response are needed to address the team’s recent struggles, suggesting that changes, such as benching underperforming players, might be necessary in the coming games.

As Maple Leafs fans, we get our first view of what those changes might be tonight.