Blackhawks vs. Lightning: Hagel, Raddysh, Predictions & More

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to meet for two matchups in the span of one week, the first of which is this Thursday (Oct. 9). Now just in the beginning stages of the 2023-24 season, both teams appear to be on different trajectories. The Blackhawks are 4-7-0 and working on rebuilding. The Lightning are 6-3-4, and are thought of as a contending playoff team. These two organizations have conducted numerous trades with each other over the years, leading to a number of players who started with one club but now play for the other.

With that in mind, my colleague Jim Bay, who covers the Lightning for The Hockey Writers, agreed to meet up for a Q & A session to discuss some of these players, plus check in on some interesting storylines from these two teams. After all, it never hurts to keep an eye on the enemy!

Lightning Goaltending Intrigue

Gail: Andrei Vasilevskiy is still recovering from back surgery, so the Blackhawks will likely face one or both of goaltenders Jonas Johansson or Matt Tomkins. Tomkins, by the way, was drafted by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (199th overall) in the 2012 draft. He spent time playing with the Rockford IceHogs and the ECHL Indy Fuel before being signed by the Lightning in May of 2023.

The Tampa Lightning’s current backup goaltender is Matt Tomkins, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks and played for the Rockford IceHogs. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Jim, what can you tell us about both of these netminders and their impact so far with the Lightning?

Jim: Both Johansson and Tomkins have played well, and their play has very little to do with the Lightning’s ups and downs to start the season. When the Lightning have been playing to their abilities, Johansson has been able to post back-to-back shutouts, with the most impressive performance coming against the Hurricanes (3-0) on Oct. 24. The other shutout was against the Sharks (6-0), and while that may not seem that impressive against the struggling Sharks, it was still an NHL shutout.

Tomkins has played in three games, and he has played well. In his most recent matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, he posted 22 saves on 25 shots for his first NHL win. I don’t know who the Hawks will see on Thursday, but I would guess Johansson since Tompkins just played. We’ll see if they switch it up for Tomkins to play next Thursday.

Catching Up With Old Faces

As mentioned above, there are a plethora of players who once played for one team and now play for the other. Former Blackhawks’ players include Brandon Hagel, Calvin de Haan and Tyler Motte. Previous Lightning players include Tyler Johnson, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Corey Perry.

Let’s each give a brief synopsis of these players and their contributions to their current team.

Jim: There’s lots of familiar faces in this game, which has been the product of both teams making good trades with each other to help their respective teams. Hagel has been a great addition to the Lightning. He not only contributes points, but his tenacity on the ice usually leads to the other team turning over the puck or, at the very least, having problems efficiently moving the puck. He is such a relentless forechecker. He’s currently contributed seven goals and 14 points in 13 games. Not too shabby.

Brandon Hagel has become a much appreciated player for the Tampa Bay Lightning, just like he previously was for with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Motte has been injured but he did return for the last two games. It’s been a matter of getting his feet under him after being out for a month, but he did have four more minutes of ice time in Tuesday’s game than he did in Monday’s. He hasn’t contributed much on the scoresheet but has been effective on the penalty kill.

De Haan has been that steady veteran presence the Lightning were hoping for when they signed him. He’s able to eat minutes and still be productive, as he is currently a +1, which is much different than some of the other Lightning blueliners. He’s already contributed two assists in 10 games played, and also helps with some of the younger defensemen. The Lightning have gotten everything they wanted out of 32-year-old.

Gail: I know Johnson won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Lightning in both 2020 and 2021. It must have been rough for him to come to the Blackhawks as a cap casualty in the 2021-22 season. Nevertheless, he’s been a consummate professional, embracing a leadership role with this young team. Johnson mostly serves as a depth forward, but he has the versatility and experience to play higher up in the lineup if needed. He currently has three goals on the season, which is tied with Ryan Donato for second place (rookie Connor Bedard leads with five goals).

Raddysh has enjoyed a little bit more success with this rebuilding team than Johnson. He’s played mostly on the right wing of the second line this season, trying to help mentor prospect Lukas Reichel. He also finished last season tied with Andreas Athanasiou for the team lead of 20 goals. Hopes are high that he can has a similar impact this season.

Taylor Raddysh is currently one of the integral members of the Chicago Blackhawks’ rebuild. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Katchouk is currently fighting with teammates MacKenzie Entwistle and Reese Johnson for a spot on the roster. He’s been a healthy scratch for the last three contests.

Perry, well Perry has had a solid start to the season, with two goals and five assists. His seven points is currently tied with Bedard for the team high. But Jim, I have to defer back to you here. Perry is such a polarizing figure, and Blackhawks fans are having a hard time embracing him. How did Lightning fans handle this same dilemma in Perry’s two seasons with the team?

Jim: This is so true. When Perry first came to Tampa it was a transition. You hated him when he was on the other team, but you love him when he’s on yours!

Who to Watch from the Lightning & Blackhawks

Who’s hot right now? What players should the Blackhawks especially have on their radar, and vice versa?

Jim: Brayden Point scored a hat trick and tallied an assist on Saturday night (Oct. 4) against Ottawa (sure, the Ottawa game I decided to not attend in person since I already went back in October!). Of course, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov always need to be on a team’s radar. Kuchrov has been hot lately, tallying 11 points in his last three games. Victor Hedman is starting to play like, well, Victor Hedman.

Brayden Point is one of many players that are hot right now for Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nick Paul has stepped up nicely in taking on roles usually done by some of the team’s recent personnel losses in the offseason, including taking over for Perry in the bumper role on the power play. Another player to keep an eye on is Alex Barre-Boulet, who cracked the lineup after coming off an outstanding season in the AHL (Syracuse). Since being moved up to playing on the scoring lines, he has contributed four goals and three assists.

Gail: It goes without saying that Bedard will be the player to watch for the Blackhawks. Every team and their fan base can’t wait to see the latest No. 1 pick up close and personal. But he’s up to the challenge and certainly a threat. He’s also developing some nice chemistry with Philipp Kurashev.

Connor Bedard is the fresh new face in the NHL that everyone can’t wait to see. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

I’m sure Johnson will want to prove against his former team that he can still make an impact. Another depth player, Donato, has registered two goals and an assist in the last four games.

Finally, the Blackhawks have three young defensemen in Alex Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski and Wyatt Kaiser that are getting thrown into the fire and faring very well. They’re looking to grow and develop from every new challenge.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Matchup Predictions

What are your predictions in the way of scores and outcomes for these two tilts between the Lightning and the Blackhawks?

Jim: The way both teams are playing, I’m expecting a bit of a high-scoring game. But I would expect the Lightning to come out ahead at home. They scored four goals in the first period in their last two games. Their offense is firing on all cylinders, which will be too much for the offensively challenged Hawks. Lightning should win at home.

Gail: The high-power Lightning are a team that will definitely pose a challenge for the Blackhawks. That said, Chicago has a way of rising to the level of their competition. Plus, the first tilt is the beginning of the Mom’s trip!

I’d like to see the Blackhawks win one of these two matchups, likely the one on home ice on Nov. 16. I predict a goal or two from Bedard, and I could see Reichel finally finding the back of the net for the first time this season in one of these Lightning contests.

The challenge continues for the Blackhawks with these two upcoming tilts against the Lightning. Look for some high-spirited and entertaining competition between these two squads. We’ll have a chance to check in on some old faces, as well as high-performing players to keep on our radar. Shout out to Jim for all his input for this article!

May the best team win!