Coyotes’ Moser Developing Into Key Piece of the future

When the Arizona Coyotes traded Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators, they needed to fill that void on the left side of the top pairing. Someone who could eat some minutes, contribute offensively, and shut down opposing forwards. Enter defenseman Janis Jerome Moser, better known as J.J. Moser.

Playing in Switzerland Prepares Moser For Bigger Things

The 23-year-old from Biel District, Switzerland had a successful career ahead of him being drafted. Before the NHL, he played with EHC Biel-Bienne of the National League, playing in 133 games. He scored 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points and 40 penalty minutes over three seasons. He was a vital part of the team’s success and was named captain before the 2020-21 season.

He played for several years with Switzerland in International and International Jr. During International play, he notched three goals and six assists for nine points in 38 games. He was as successful on the International Jr. scene, scoring three goals and 15 assists for 218 points in 69 games. His play in all three zones began to get noticed as he displayed discipline in the defensive zone and produced offensively.

Moser was given a platform overseas and made the most of that opportunity. He was consistent in his play and was involved in the creation of offense on a nightly basis. His contributions led to each team being in the top five in his three seasons in an EHC Biel-Bienne jersey. Although his offense was not off the charts, he was part of three of the most successful teams the organization has ever had. Scouts began to notice as he was on the radar of many teams heading into the NHL Draft.

The Weird Beginning of an NHL Career

Moser and his play overseas was documented by the NHL as he was drafted by Arizona 60th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. However, even the path to getting selected was not an easy one, as that pick was traded two times. The original draft pick belonged to the Colorado Avalanche before it was sent to the New York Islanders, eventually landing in the hands of the Coyotes.

JJ Moser, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Moser made his NHL debut against the New York Rangers on Dec. 15, 2021, at the Gila River Arena. He would then score his first NHL goal against the San Jose Sharks on a snapshot from the left circle. He would spend some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Tucson Roadrunners, recording five goals and seven assists for 12 points and 11 penalty minutes in 18 games.

Since then, he has been in the NHL with the Coyotes and has made quite the impression while being relatively new to the league. He has progressed every season and looks to replace Chychrun as a top-pairing defenseman in Arizona. He has developed into quite the blueliner and is leading the defense at a young age.

In his last five games, he has scored two goals and three assists for five points and is a plus-4, while the Coyotes have a record of 2-2-1 in that span. Not only has he been solid on the defensive side of the puck, but he has also been just as effective on the offensive side. He is part of the future success of the organization and is partly responsible for their record of 5-5-1 for 11 points and fourth place in the Central Division.

In his career, Moser has 13 goals and 38 assists for 51 points in 136 games. He has developed into a legit NHL defenseman who can carry a team on his back. While he does not have a letter on his jersey during this season, Arizona may want to consider adding one sooner rather than later, even at his young age of 23.

While he is having an impressive start to the 2023-24 season, the Coyotes defense is stepping up, too. Arizona has given up 32 goals (11th in the league) and has a core coming together. With the addition of Matt Dumba and Sean Durzi, Arizona now have six strong players on defense that can compete with any group in the NHL. They play a sound, tight defensive style and have found a way to clog up the neutral and defensive zones on a nightly basis, something they did not do before.

Moser is not shy about shooting the puck. In team rankings, he is second in plus/minus behind Durzi with a plus-5, tied for third in even-strength points (five), and fourth in shooting percentage (22.2 percent). He is a player who relies on controlling the pace of the play and can calm down the game or speed it up as he wishes.

While Moser is playing his best hockey, there is something that could be a distraction the longer it goes, and that is his contract. He signed an entry-level contract, which was a three-year, $2.775 million contract, on Aug. 14, 2021. He will be a free agent after the season. With a projected cap space of $4,898,942, a new deal could be on the horizon. He is already a defensive leader and is still young.

Moser is a piece of the Coyote’s puzzle. Arizona has a solid group of six defensemen that will be a part of their future success, and he fits that mold of defenseman who could be on the roster for years to come. To keep that core together, it needs to start with an extension for him.