Ranking NHL Teams By Goaltenders

It’s impossible to win in the NHL without great goaltending. The position can feel random at times and even world-class goaltenders can have terrible nights in the net. However, the great teams at the end of the day have stability between the pipes, with some goaltenders proving they can single-handedly steal a game when playing at their best.

With the 2024-25 NHL season around the corner, we look at the teams with the best goaltending in the league. It’s important to note that this evaluates the team, not individuals, as some teams have Vezina Trophy caliber starters but backups that weigh them down. There also was a lot of movement in the offseason, with notable goaltenders changing teams, and as a result, some teams will come in as surprises.

How These Rankings Came Together

The stats from the 2023-24 season play a big role in the rankings. Some goaltenders have established themselves as the best in the league but a rough previous season has them ranked lower than expected. The big stats are games played, goals against, save percentage numbers, goals against average, goals saved above average, and shutouts.

While some may look to wins and losses to evaluate goaltenders, the key is separating the player from the team. A lot of goaltenders will have a bad win-loss record despite great numbers and conversely, an average goaltender on a great team will have a great record (think about the pitcher’s win in baseball).

Salaries also played a big role in the rankings. Some teams are investing heavily in the position but not receiving the same results as other teams while others are getting more bang for their buck. Along with results, this is a ranking of the most valuable groups in the league.

Note: Any netminders with a * next to their name include statistics from another club in 2023-24

32 – Columbus Blue Jackets

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Elvis Merzlikins $5.4 million 30 41 .897 3.45 -7.6 1 Danil Tarasov $1.05 million 25 24 .908 3.18 3.9 0 Jet Greaves $812,500 23 10 .908 3.49 N/A 0 Zach Sawchenko* $775,000 27 7 .901 3.35 N/A 0

The Columbus Blue Jackets were a mess across the board last season and goaltending was part of that mix as well. The offseason didn’t change much for this team as they still don’t have an answer in the net. Jet Greeves is the younger option the fans can lean on for the future while Elvis Merzikins is the veteran of the staff who has been overworked in recent seasons. The Blue Jackets are essentially starting over with a new general manager (GM) in Don Waddell and a head coach in Dean Evason and it makes this season for all four goaltenders essentially an audition to see who the team will start building around.

31 – Anaheim Ducks

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO John Gibson $6.4 million 31 46 .888 3.54 -21.2 0 Lukas Dostal $812,500 24 44 .902 3.33 -2.4 1

There were many seasons where John Gibson carried the Anaheim Ducks and made a struggling team look better than it was. Last season was not one of them as he looked awful. Lucas Dostal didn’t take over the starting job but he stepped up to split starts with the veteran. The duo is a weak link for the Ducks and the only sign of optimism is that the younger Dostal develops into the starter. If he does, it allows the team to entertain a trade involving Gibson that can kick-start their rebuild.

30 – Montreal Canadiens

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Samuel Montembeault $3.15 million 27 41 .903 3.14 -0.7 0 Cayden Primeau $890,000 25 23 .910 2.99 4.7 2

The Montreal Canadiens have one of the best rebuilds going in the NHL. The one question is the goaltending and it’s been an issue since Carey Price left the organization. Samuel Montembeault struggled last season as he took on the starter’s burden while Cayden Primeau looked promising in a small sample size. Both goaltenders can be part of the long-term plans but neither has shown they can lead the way as a starter (Montembeault at best can split starts). So, until the prospects are ready to make their mark on the NHL roster, the Canadiens will be left with issues in the net that will keep them just short of contention.

29 – Chicago Blackhawks

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Petr Mrazek $4.25 million 32 56 .907 3.05 6.6 1 Laurent Brossoit* $3.3 million 31 23 .927 2.00 14.9 3 Arvid Söderblom $962,500 25 32 .879 3.92 -23.0 0

Petr Mrazek has been a pleasant surprise with the Chicago Blackhawks, playing well in the net for a rebuilding team. Pair him with Laurent Brossoit, who is coming off a strong season as a backup, and the still-developing Arvid Soderblom and the Blackhawks might have a good enough goaltending unit to get them to the playoffs. It’s still not a great unit but this trio will be one to keep an eye on throughout the upcoming season.

28 – San Jose Sharks

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Vitek Vanecek* $3.4 million 28 29 .890 3.18 -11.7 0 Mackenzie Blackwood $2.35 million 28 44 .899 3.45 -6.3 2 Yaroslav Askarov $925,000 22 2 .943 1.47 N/A 0

The good news is that the San Jose Sharks are starting to turn a corner with their rebuild and better yet, they’ll have a revamped goaltending unit with the Yaroslav Askarov addition. The top goaltending prospect in the league brings with him a high upside and he can singlehandedly turn this unit into a strength. The hope is that happens because Mackenzie Blackwood played poorly and the other option is Vitek Vanecek, who the Sharks brought in this offseason with the hope he bounces back from a rough season of his own. They still have question marks but if Askarov is ready for the NHL and becomes one of the elite young goaltenders, everything for this team changes.

27 – Buffalo Sabres

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO James Reimer* $1.0 million 36 25 .904 3.11 0.3 2 Devon Levi $925,000 22 23 .899 3.10 -2.6 0 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen $4.75 million 25 54 .910 2.57 10.1 3

The bright spot last season was Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was great all season. Otherwise, goaltending plagued the Buffalo Sabres and it looks to remain a weak link this season as well. To be fair, Devon Levi is only 22 and has plenty of time to turn into a reliable starter. Similarly, James Reimer can be a competent backup, something he’s proven to be in numerous stops over the past few seasons. That said, there are a lot of what-ifs for a team that needs answers at a position that might be the reason they miss the playoffs which is something all too familiar with this franchise.

26 – Minnesota Wild

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Filip Gustavsson $3.75 million 26 45 .899 3.06 -5.0 3 Marc-André Fleury $2.5 million 39 40 .895 2.98 -8.9 2 Jesper Wallstedt $925,000 21 3 .897 3.01 N/A 1

Based on reputation, the Minnesota Wild should have one of the best goaltending units in the NHL. Filip Gustavsson was great in 2022-23 and Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the greatest to ever play the position, winning three Stanley Cup titles and the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy. Based on recent production, the Wild have one of the worst goaltending units in the game.

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unless Gustavsson and Fleury bounce back from a forgettable 2023-24, the Wild will once again have one of the worst units in the NHL. The X-Factor is Jesper Wallstedt as he’s only 22 and as the top goaltending prospect on the Wild, he could be one of the league’s next great goaltenders. Wallstedt can singlehandedly change the dynamic of the position for this team but otherwise, they have a lot of issues in the head head into this season.

25 – Tampa Bay Lightning

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Andrei Vasilevskiy $9.5 million 30 52 .900 2.90 -5.2 2 Jonas Johansson $775,000 28 26 .890 3.37 -10.3 2 Matt Tomkins $775,000 30 6 .892 3.33 N/A 0

Was last season an outlier or a sign of things to come for Andrei Vasilevskiy? He’s a world-class goaltender but hasn’t looked like one in the past two seasons as he’s battled injuries. He’s not someone to write off or count out and he can easily enter the Vezina conversation but considering how he’s looked lately, the Tampa Bay Lightning would be best off if they had a backup plan. They don’t. Ideally, Jonas Johansson takes on that role but last season showed he can’t. The bottom line is that unless the Lightning find a competent backup, they will once again have issues in the net and a unit that was once their strength will be their downfall.

24 – Calgary Flames

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Daniel Vladar $2.2 million 27 20 .882 3.62 -12.5 0 Dustin Wolf $850,000 23 17 .893 3.16 -4.9 0

The teardown is all but complete with the Calgary Flames as the last big piece to move was Jacob Markstrom. With that, a new era of goaltending has begun. Last season, both Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf struggled but they are young and have a lot of upside in them (especially Wolf who is still developing). The expectation this season is for the Flames to deal with the growing pains but in the long run, this duo could be the reason the Flames become one of the top teams in the Western Conference in a few seasons.

23 – Ottawa Senators

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Linus Ullmark* $5 million 31 40 .915 2.57 13.7 2 Anton Forsberg $2.75 million 31 30 .890 3.21 -10.1 2 Mads Sogaard $775,000 23 6 .859 4.05 N/A 0

The big trade to start the offseason was the Linus Ullmark deal. The blockbuster move makes the Ottawa Senators one of the wild cards in these rankings. This season will show whether Ullmark is a Vezina-level goaltender or if he was propped up as elite by a great team and a light workload (He’s only played in 89 regular season games over the past two seasons).

Ullmark just might turn this unit around by himself. Unfortunately, he’s the only bright spot on this unit. The Senators saw Anton Forberg fall apart last season and Mads Sogaard still has yet to prove he can be a backup at the NHL level. So, their goaltending goes hand-in-hand with Ullmark’s production and while it might not be a great unit now, it could be by season’s end.

22 – Detroit Red Wings

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Cam Talbot* $2.5 million 37 54 .913 2.50 14.0 3 Ville Husso $4.75 million 29 19 .892 3.55 -6.3 0 Alex Lyon $900,000 31 44 .904 3.05 1.1 2

Goaltending has derailed an otherwise great rebuild that the Detroit Red Wings have going for them. The position has haunted Steve Yzerman since he took over as the team’s GM and it might be his undoing when it’s all said and done. Cam Talbot looked great last season and can lead this team to the playoffs. Ville Husso struggled last season but in a backup role, he can round out the unit. The same can be said about Alex Lyon, a pleasant surprise from last season. Together this trio can end up being a great one but all three veterans have their question marks. Things can particularly fall apart fast if the 37-year-old Talbot starts declining with age.

21 – Colorado Avalanche

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Alexandar Georgiev $3.4 million 28 63 .897 3.02 -11.9 2 Justus Annunen $837,500 24 14 .928 2.25 10.0 2

Last season was a wake-up call for the Colorado Avalanche. Average or below-average goaltending isn’t enough to keep this team near the top of the Western Conference. Alexandar Georgiev had a terrible season and has yet to fill the shoes (or skates) that Darcy Kuemper left after winning the Cup in 2022. Georgiev has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career and he’ll look to bounce back. In addition, Justus Annunen impressed as a backup and might take on a greater role this season. Otherwise, the position is a concern for the Avalanche heading into this season.

20 – Philadelphia Flyers

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Calvin Petersen $5 million 29 5 .864 3.90 N/A 0 Ivan Fedotov $3.275 million 27 3 .811 4.95 N/A 0 Samuel Errson $1.45 million 24 51 .890 2.82 -15.9 4

The Philadelphia Flyers have a lot of risk and reward with their goaltending unit this season. Samuel Errson at times looked like a competent starter. Then there were times when fans questioned why he was on the ice. Ivan Fedotov made a few starts last season and he’s a wild card as someone who can step up as the backup for most of the season.

Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Then there’s Calvin Peterson who at this point in his career, is a backup at best but will most likely spend the majority of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). So, this trio can go either way, especially if Ersson and Fedotov come into their own, and ranking the Flyers 20th doesn’t do them justice.

19 – New Jersey Devils

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Jacob Markstrom* $4.125 million 34 48 .905 2.78 2.3 2 Jake Allen* $1.925 million 34 34 .895 3.44 -8.9 0

The New Jersey Devils overhauled their goaltending after seeing how last season unfolded. Gone are Vanecek and Akira Schmid and in come two 34-year-old veterans to save the day. Markstrom was a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender a few seasons back and put together a respectable 2023-24. Jake Allen looked impressive after he was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline and at the very least, he will be a backup they can lean on.

The Devils are opening the mystery box with their goaltending and any outcome is on the table. The duo can flop but conversely, they can take this team to the next level. The Devils have a roster built to compete for the Stanley Cup and all they need is stability in the net. Last season they had anything but stability so fingers are crossed that this combination can provide it.

18 – Toronto Maple Leafs

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Anthony Stolarz* $2.5 million 30 27 .925 2.03 15.1 2 Joseph Woll $766,667 26 25 .907 2.94 2.6 0

The Toronto Maple Leafs once again look like they will have goaltending issues that will come back to haunt them. Joseph Woll looked great in a small sample size but this season, he’ll have to impress in more than 25 games. Anthony Stolarz had a great season as the Florida Panthers backup but he received a lot of help from one of the best defensive units in the league and now, he must do more with less. The Woll and Stolarz combo won’t doom the Maple Leafs but it won’t put them over the top and the playoffs are when things will inevitably fall apart (as they tend to do) for this team unless they find a reliable starter.

17 – Los Angeles Kings

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Darcy Kuemper* $5.25 million 34 33 .890 3.31 -12.1 1 Pheonix Copley $825,000 32 8 .870 3.16 N/A 1 David Rittich $1 million 32 24 .921 2.15 11.0 3

Talbot provided a lot of stability to a unit that needed it last season. He’s gone so all eyes are on Kuemper who hopes to rebound from a forgettable tenure with the Washington Capitals. Pheonix Copley and David Rittich meanwhile round out the unit as viable backups. This is a trio that won’t provide a lot of optimism but they could end up surprising if all three remain well-rested and sharp throughout the season.

16 – Carolina Hurricanes

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Frederik Andersen $3.4 million 34 16 .932 1.84 11.6 3 Pyotr Kochetkov $2 million 25 42 .911 2.33 7.7 4 Spencer Martin $775,000 29 19 .889 3.30 -7.5 0

Goaltending is a reoccurring problem for the Carolina Hurricanes. Last season, it looked like a weakness that would singlehandedly derail their Cup-caliber season (a 17-13-4 start with goaltending letting them down had all the sirens going off). The Hurricanes put it all together after their slow start to finish with the second-best record in the Metropolitan Division and heading into this season, they look like they have a trio that could hold down the fort.

It all starts with Pyotr Kotchetkov. He played in 42 games last season and by now, he should be the primary starter. At 25, he’s rounded out his game and become a goaltender the Hurricanes can rely on for the majority of regular season games. If he takes on the starting role, the Hurricanes should be in good shape.

It also helps that Frederik Andersen is back on the ice after missing most of last season and he can also fill in as a high-level backup. Additionally, Spencer Martin is good to have around for a handful of games. It’s this group that provides the Hurricanes with optimism in the net and the final piece in the puzzle to make a run at the Cup.

15 – Seattle Kraken

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Philipp Grubauer $5.9 million 32 36 .899 2.85 -4.0 2 Joey Daccord $1.2 million 28 50 .916 2.46 16.8 3

Last season was a passing of the torch one for the Seattle Kraken as the veteran Philipp Grubauer handed over the starting reigns to the younger Joey Daccord. The move ended up being for the best as Daccord looked great all season while Grubauer struggled. Heading into this season, this duo looks to split starts and become one of the team’s strengths. The Kraken don’t have a dominant unit but this duo is better than most fans and experts give them credit for.

14 – St. Louis Blues

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Jordan Binnington $6 million 31 57 .913 2.84 16.6 3 Joel Hofer $775,000 24 30 .913 2.65 8.2 1

The St. Louis Blues are at a crossroads as a franchise (will they start a rebuild or make a push to contend?) but the goaltending remains a bright spot. Jordan Binnington’s career is a rollercoaster but last season, he was one of the best goaltenders in the league. Joel Hofer meanwhile emerged as a young backup who can take some of the pressure off of Binnington. Together, this duo might keep an otherwise declining Blues team competitive.

13 – Washington Capitals

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Charlie Lindgren $1.1 million 30 50 .911 2.67 11.3 6 Logan Thompson* $766,667 27 46 .908 2.70 6.5 1 Hunter Shepard $775,000 28 4 .894 .319 N/A 0

This is one of the more undervalued goaltending groups in the NHL. Charlie Lindgren was great last season and after willing the Washington Capitals to the playoffs, he showed the front office that they could turn to him as the starter moving forward. The Capitals also acquired Logan Thompson to be the backup, another strong move considering how he looked with the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, if need be, Hunter Shepard is available as a backup for a few games. This team isn’t expected to blow anyone away next season but the goaltending might.

12 – Vegas Golden Knights

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Adin Hill $4.9 million 28 35 .909 2.71 5.6 2 Ilya Samsonov* $1.8 million 27 40 .890 3.13 -14.9 3 Akira Schmid* $875,000 24 19 .895 3.15 -3.8 0

Remember when Adin Hill, who played in only 27 games in 2022-23, came out of nowhere to lead the Golden Knights on a playoff run for the ages and help them win the 2023 Cup Final? Well, he’s the primary starter now. It’s not like that run was a fluke, on the contrary, Hill has since proved to be a viable option. The question for the Golden Knights is if Ilya Samsonov and Schmid are capable backups. Samsonov is the safer bet as an established veteran, albeit, one who has struggled in his previous stops. Schmid meanwhile is the big swing as a younger option but with a high upside. Overall, this combination gives the team a good unit heading into the season.

11 – Pittsburgh Penguins

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Tristan Jarry $5.37 million 29 51 .903 2.91 -0.7 6 Alex Nedeljkovic $2.5 million 28 38 .902 2.97 -1.6 1

For most of last season, this duo was the reason the Pittsburgh Penguins had a shot at making the playoffs. Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic both tailed off in the second half of the season to finish with underwhelming numbers. However, this duo proved it can get the Penguins back to the playoffs assuming they split starts for the full 82-game season.

10 – Edmonton Oilers

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Stuart Skinner $2.6 million 25 59 .905 2.62 3.1 2 Calvin Pickard $1 million 32 23 .909 2.45 3.2 1

After a rough start to the season, the Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard duo found a rhythm. While they weren’t exceptional and the new system with an improved defense helped, they did enough to allow the Edmonton Oilers to compete for the Stanley Cup. Then the playoffs arrived and with everyone anticipating a dropoff, Skinner played some of the best games of his career. The final 15 games of that run saw him post a .914 SV% and allow only 31 goals to help the Oilers come one win away from winning the Cup.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This duo isn’t a great one and some might scoff at it cracking the top 10. It’s a reliable one and for the Oilers, that’s all they need. The Skinner-Pickard combo will prevent the unit from looking like a weakness and in a league where a lot of teams have liabilities in the net, they don’t have one. The bonus is that the Oilers, who are pressed against the salary cap, get a lot of bang for their buck with this dup as well.

9 – Utah Hockey Club

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Karel Vejmelka $2.725 million 28 38 .895 3.35 -8.7 1 Connor Ingram $1.95 million 27 50 .907 2.91 5.2 6

Last season had a disastrous ending for the then-Arizona Coyotes, one that saw the team relocate to Utah with just a few games left in the regular season. It’s hard to deny the off-the-ice drama weighed on the team and goaltending was no exception. The good news is that this team heads to Utah with one of the better tandems in the league.

Connor Ingram was incredible for most of the previous season and showed he can lead the way as the starter. Karel Vejmelka struggled last season but throughout his first few seasons in the league, he’s shown he can be a starter if needed and a return to form is anticipated out of him. Utah already looks like a more respectable team that will make a push for a playoff spot this season and steady goaltending will play a big role in them getting there.

8 – Nashville Predators

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Juuse Saros $5 million 29 64 .906 2.86 5.3 3 Scott Wedgewood* $1.5 million 32 32 .899 2.85 -3.4 0 Magnus Chrona $867,500 24 9 .859 4.71 N/A 0

Juuse Saros is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL yet GM Barry Trotz doesn’t want him overworked which is something the Nashville Predators did last season. While they won’t have Askarov, as he asked for a trade and was moved to the Shark, Trotz signed Scott Wedgewood as a veteran backup and added Magnus Chrona to play that third-string role. Sure the Predators had to cut their losses with the Askarov trade but it’s hard to deny this goaltending unit remains one of the best in the league. Paired with a revamped forward unit and a new-look defense, this team is poised to make some noise next season.

7 – New York Islanders

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Ilya Sorokin $8.25 million 29 56 .908 3.01 9.1 2 Semyon Varlamov $2.75 million 36 28 .918 2.60 11.9 3

By their standards, the New York Islanders goaltenders had a rough season. That said, a lot of thier struggles must be taken with a grain of salt. The unit looked a lot worse under Lane Lambert and his system and it improved under Patrick Roy to the point where they were playing great by the end of the season.

Ilya Sorokin is one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL and a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2023 capable of taking over games with dominant performances in the net. That said, last season proved that he can’t be overworked. That’s where Semyon Varlamov comes into play. Even at 36, Varlamov can still be a great backup and start for a handful of teams around the league. Together, this duo and be one of the best next season but a lot of their success hinges on how Roy deploys to duo.

6 – Florida Panthers

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Sergei Bobrovsky $10 million 35 58 .915 2.37 18.1 6 Spencer Knight $4.5 million 23 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

If there was any doubt about Sergei Bobrovsky being an elite goaltender, last season removed it. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner led the Panthers to the Stanley Cup title and put on a show against the Oilers and their dominant offense, notably stopping 23 of the 24 shots faced in Game 7 to secure the series. It’s not just the playoffs, Bobrovsky was remarkable throughout the season, finishing third in the Vezina Trophy voting.

So, why aren’t the Panthers higher on the rankings? Well, they must hope that their backup, Spencer Knight, can step up and keep the unit from falling off for at least 25 or 30 games. Knight’s been in the AHL for the past few seasons and the Panthers will ask him to be a big contributor next season. Being an unknown, he knocks the Panthers down a few spots.

5 – Boston Bruins

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Jeremy Swayman RFA 25 44 .916 2.53 16.4 3 Joonas Korpisalo* $3 million 30 55 .890 3.27 -20.8 0

The Jeremy Swayman and Ullmark duo was incredible, if not the best in the NHL but alas, the Boston Bruins couldn’t afford to keep both on the roster. While the Bruins still have to sign Swayman to a long-term deal, the expectation is that he’ll carry the weight in the net as one of the league’s best goaltenders. The question mark is Joonas Korpisalo. He’s bounced around in recent seasons as a borderline starter and he’ll be tasked with being the team’s backup. He’s no Ullmark but he’ll still keep this unit a top-five one with at least 30 starts or more this season.

4 – Dallas Stars

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Jake Oettinger $4 million 25 54 .905 2.72 2.7 3 Casey DeSmith* $1 million 33 29 .895 2.89 -6.6 1

The Dallas Stars at 4th is a bet on Jake Oettinger in the long run and not on his face-value stats from last season. He struggled early on but when he found his rhythm, he reminded everyone that he’s one of the best goaltenders in the game, putting together a great season half and helping the team reach the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row. Oettinger should look like a Vezina-caliber starter and the only question mark is whether journeyman Casey DeSmith can fill in as a backup. Last season was a red flag for DeSmith as he struggled but his career suggests he can step in as a backup on the Stars.

3 – Vancouver Canucks

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Thatcher Demko $5 million 28 51 .918 2.45 21.2 5 Arturs Silovs $850,000 23 4 .881 2.47 N/A 0

The Vancouver Canucks being this high on the list might seem odd. After all, Arturs Silovs only impressed for a few playoff games and now must prove he can be a backup for an entire season. Silovs is an unknown but Thatcher Demko is not. Last season, Demko showed out and established himself as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL.

There’s a good argument to make that if Demko was healthy for the playoffs, the Canucks, not the Oilers, would have presented the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final and possibly win it all. This duo is young and capable of being the best in the NHL next season.

2 – New York Rangers

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Igor Shesterkin $5.66 million 28 55 .912 2.58 14.2 4 Jonathan Quick $1.27 million 38 27 .911 2.62 5.5 2

The New York Rangers won the lottery, at least last season, with the Jonathan Quick signing. The veteran still has some great play left in him and might be the best backup in the NHL. He backs up one of the best in the league with Igor Shesterkin leading the way, giving the Rangers a dominant one-two punch. For multiple seasons, this team was carried by Shesterkin but not that they have a great backup as well, they can keep their star goaltender rested and have an advantage in the net on a nightly basis.

1 – Winnipeg Jets

Netminder Salary Age GP SV% GAA GSAA SO Connor Hellebuyck $8.5 million 31 60 .921 2.39 31.8 5 Kaapo Kahkonen* $1 million 28 37 .898 3.64 -5.9 1 Eric Comrie* $825,000 29 10 .874 3.69 N/A 0

Connor Hellebuyck is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. He’s the best goaltender in the NHL these days and there’s a gap between him and the rest of the league. The GSAA stat doesn’t say it all but it says a lot as he led the league with 31.8 GSAA, and Demko was second with 21.2 GSAA. The Winnipeg Jets have the best goaltender in the prime of his career, that should be enough to put them at one.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The good news is that the Jets aren’t solely relying on Hellebuyck. They brought in two backups to help him out with Kaapo Kahkonen and Eric Combie sure to start a few games. Both goaltenders struggled last season but in a decreased workload, one where they’ll only be asked to start 10 games each, they should be fine behind the world-class Hellebuyck. It gives the Jets the best goaltending unit in the league.

What Do You Think?

Ultimately, there is no way to please everyone regarding rankings. Whether people think their team is undervalued or their final position provides them with bragging rights, there is rarely any middle ground among the different fanbases. These rankings don’t have definitive data with all the offseason movement. A goaltender can look great on one team but in a new setting with a new system, they might look awful.

It’s why these rankings, while time-consuming, are sure to have flaws. If you feel the rankings are inaccurate and there are a few teams that are too low or high on the list, feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

