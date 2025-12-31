Canada Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Hockey Canada has announced their roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. This will mark the first time NHL players will be participating in the Olympics since 2014.

With the men’s tournament starting on Feb. 11, 2026, teams were given a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025 to submit their rosters. Team Canada will look to claim their 10th Olympic gold medal, with their last one coming in Sochi at the 2014 Olympics.

Team Canada’s Forwards

Macklin Celebrini, Anthony Cirelli, Sidney Crosby, Brandon Hagel, Bo Horvat, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, Sam Reinhart, Mark Stone, Nick Suzuki, Tom Wilson

The people constructing each Olympic team, at least for Canada, USA, Finland, and Sweden, have the advantage of the 4 Nations Face-Off to help them make some decisions. Canada is bringing back the majority of their forwards from that tournament, with only slight changes.

Team Canada celebrates after defeating Team United States in overtime to win the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New additions to this team have fought to earn a spot on the team. With a breakout season, turning into a true superstar, Macklin Celebrini was a no-brainer to include on this list. He is having a record-setting season for a teenager, and it appears the sky is the limit for him.

Also, other changes include the additions of Bo Horvat, Nick Suzuki, and Tom Wilson. Horvat and Suzuki have great two-way talents and will fit the bottom-six well, while Wilson is notorious for his physical edge, which many anticipate to be an asset in the tournament.

Canada is loaded with top-end talent, so bringing in more versatile players like Reinhart, Marchand, Stone, Hagel, and Cirelli is key. Some of these players were locks for a roster spot, but they have all earned their way here.

Team Canada’s Defensemen

Drew Doughty, Thomas Harley, Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko, Travis Sanheim, Shea Theodore, Devon Toews

Bringing back the same eight defenders from the 4 Nations Face-Off makes sense. It worked for them, and they were able to rotate through them for illness and injuries.

Makar, Toews, Morrissey, and Theodore had no questions to be asked. Harley, Parayko, Sanheim, and Doughty haven’t had seasons as strong as they did last season, but are still elite defensemen who belong on the roster.

Team Canada’s Goalkeepers

Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper, Logan Thompson

Despite losing favour within his own crease, Team Canada still called upon Binnington for a job at the Olympics. He was excellent during the 4 Nations tournament, is one of the only active goaltenders with proven international confidence, and should be on the team, too.

Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson were the two other goalies in consideration with Mackenzie Blackwood. It was likely a tough decision between those three, but it was hard to go wrong with any of them.