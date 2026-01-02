USA Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Team USA has announced their Mens 2026 Olympics roster in Milan. This will be the first time NHL players will be participating in the Olympics since 2014, which took place in Sochi, Russia.
Hockey is set to start on Feb. 11 at the games. However, Dec. 31 was the roster deadline. Team Canada revealed their roster on Dec. 31 and today will be USA’s turn to do the same.
Here are the 25 players selected to represent their country.
Team USA’s Olympic Roster
Let’s breakdown the roster that was revealed by position.
Forwards: (14)
Matt Boldy
Kyle Connor
Jack Eichel
Jake Guentzel
Jack Hughes
Clayton Keller
Dylan Larkin
Auston Matthews
J.T. Miller
Brock Nelson
Tage Thompson
Brady Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk
Vincent Trocheck
Defencemen: (8)
Brock Faber
Noah Hanifin
Quinn Hughes
Seth Jones
Charlie McAvoy
Jake Sanderson
Jaccob Slavin
Zach Werenski
Goalies: (3)
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
This roster isn’t much different than the one that USA sent to the 4-Nations Face-Off Tournament backing Feb. There are some minor changes to the it, like the addition of Keller, Thompson and Jones. However, there’s also a few surprises that weren’t name to the roster, like Lane Hutson and Jason Robertson. All in all, this team will be one of the best rosters assembled at the Olympics and should be competing for the gold medal.