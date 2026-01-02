USA Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster



Team USA has announced their Mens 2026 Olympics roster in Milan. This will be the first time NHL players will be participating in the Olympics since 2014, which took place in Sochi, Russia.

Related: Canada Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Hockey is set to start on Feb. 11 at the games. However, Dec. 31 was the roster deadline. Team Canada revealed their roster on Dec. 31 and today will be USA’s turn to do the same.

Here are the 25 players selected to represent their country.

Team USA’s Olympic Roster

Let’s breakdown the roster that was revealed by position.

Forwards: (14)

Matt Boldy

Kyle Connor

Jack Eichel

Jake Guentzel

Jack Hughes

Clayton Keller

Dylan Larkin

Auston Matthews

J.T. Miller

Brock Nelson

Tage Thompson

Brady Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk

Vincent Trocheck

Defencemen: (8)

Brock Faber

Noah Hanifin

Quinn Hughes

Seth Jones

Charlie McAvoy

Jake Sanderson

Jaccob Slavin

Zach Werenski

Goalies: (3)

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

This roster isn’t much different than the one that USA sent to the 4-Nations Face-Off Tournament backing Feb. There are some minor changes to the it, like the addition of Keller, Thompson and Jones. However, there’s also a few surprises that weren’t name to the roster, like Lane Hutson and Jason Robertson. All in all, this team will be one of the best rosters assembled at the Olympics and should be competing for the gold medal.