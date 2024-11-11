Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Flyers – 11/11/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (5-9-2) at FLYERS (5-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)
Status report
- The Sharks did not hold a morning skate after their 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Smith will play after being scratched Sunday as part of his development plan.
- Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the lineup will be a game-time decision. That includes Celebrini, who has played three games since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him 12 games. When asked if Celebrini had built-in development days where he would miss games like Smith, Warsofsky said, “They both have different plans. I’ll leave it at that.”
- Walman will miss his fourth consecutive game, and the defenseman is considered day to day.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Unable to Solve Sharks, Shut Out by Mackenzie Blackwood 1-0
- Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Devils – 11/10/24
- Barracuda’s Early Success Points to Sharks’ Bright Future
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway
Emil Andrae — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Aleksei Kolosov (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (undisclosed)
Status report
- Poehling will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury, and Michkov will play after being scratched the previous two games. They will replace forwards Frost and Deslauriers.
- Drysdale, a defenseman, is “dinged up,” according to coach John Tortorella.
- Kolosov took part in the morning skate, but the goalie is not expected to dress.
Latest for THW:
- Pelle Lindbergh Remembered
- Philadelphia Flyers’ All-Time Lineup
- 3 Reasons the Flyers Have Floundered in 2024-25