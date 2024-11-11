Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Flyers – 11/11/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (5-9-2) at FLYERS (5-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)

Status report

  • The Sharks did not hold a morning skate after their 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Smith will play after being scratched Sunday as part of his development plan.
  • Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the lineup will be a game-time decision. That includes Celebrini, who has played three games since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him 12 games. When asked if Celebrini had built-in development days where he would miss games like Smith, Warsofsky said, “They both have different plans. I’ll leave it at that.”
  • Walman will miss his fourth consecutive game, and the defenseman is considered day to day.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway

Emil Andrae — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Aleksei Kolosov (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Poehling will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury, and Michkov will play after being scratched the previous two games. They will replace forwards Frost and Deslauriers.
  • Drysdale, a defenseman, is “dinged up,” according to coach John Tortorella.
  • Kolosov took part in the morning skate, but the goalie is not expected to dress.

