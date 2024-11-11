Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Flyers – 11/11/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (5-9-2) at FLYERS (5-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci

Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate after their 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Smith will play after being scratched Sunday as part of his development plan.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the lineup will be a game-time decision. That includes Celebrini, who has played three games since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him 12 games. When asked if Celebrini had built-in development days where he would miss games like Smith, Warsofsky said, “They both have different plans. I’ll leave it at that.”

Walman will miss his fourth consecutive game, and the defenseman is considered day to day.

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway

Emil Andrae — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Aleksei Kolosov (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (undisclosed)

Status report

Poehling will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury, and Michkov will play after being scratched the previous two games. They will replace forwards Frost and Deslauriers.

Drysdale, a defenseman, is “dinged up,” according to coach John Tortorella.

Kolosov took part in the morning skate, but the goalie is not expected to dress.

Latest for THW: