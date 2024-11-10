Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Devils – 11/10/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (4-9-2) at DEVILS (10-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Ty Dellandrea — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow
Givani Smith — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Jack Thompson, Will Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
- Walman participated in the morning skate after practicing Saturday and will be a game-time decision; he was unavailable for a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.
- San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky didn’t rule out the possibility of playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
- Granlund participated in the morning skate after missing practice Saturday and will play.
Latest for THW:
- Barracuda’s Early Success Points to Sharks’ Bright Future
- Wild Defeat Sharks 5-2
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 11/7/24
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- The Devils did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Take Down Islanders 4-3 in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Islanders – 11/9/24
- Stefan Noesen Brings Depth to Devils’ Bottom-Six