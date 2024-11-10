Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Devils – 11/10/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (4-9-2) at DEVILS (10-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Ty Dellandrea — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow
Givani Smith — Nico Sturm — Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Jack Thompson, Will Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

  • Walman participated in the morning skate after practicing Saturday and will be a game-time decision; he was unavailable for a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.
  • San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky didn’t rule out the possibility of playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
  • Granlund participated in the morning skate after missing practice Saturday and will play.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

  • The Devils did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

