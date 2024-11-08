Stefan Noesen Brings Depth to Devils’ Bottom-Six

The New Jersey Devils returned home from their three-game Canadian road trip with two wins under their belt. Despite losing Nathan Bastian and Curtis Lazar to injury, the team secured six points in their last four games. Despite the ups and downs, new head coach Sheldon Keefe’s leadership has changed the team for the better. In just 16 games, they have three shutout wins, a major feat considering they only had one all of last season.

The Devils’ top stars continue to perform, including Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier. However, one player has quickly become one of their best forwards. During the offseason, the team reunited with Stefan Noesen, and it has proven to be a fantastic choice on general manager Tom Fitzgerald’s part. Noesen is already off to a phenomenal start to the season.

Noesen Comes Home

At the beginning of July, Noesen signed a three-year, $8.25 million deal to return to the Devils, and the team is already reaping the benefits of his full-circle career journey. He is tied for third on the team in points, with six goals and seven assists. He has helped transform the Devils’ bottom six, which is a welcome relief after last season’s underperforming third and fourth lines. If Noesen maintains his 67-point pace, he could help propel the team to a playoff spot.

Stefan Noesen, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His playoff experience will also be a boost to the team since he is known to perform better in the postseason – fittingly, he scored a career-high in points during the 2023 Playoffs as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes when they knocked the Devils out of the playoffs. In 15 games, Noesen had eight points, including three power-play goals and one game-winning goal.

During the 2023-24 season, he set a regular-season career-high with 14 goals and 23 assists. He played a significant role for the Hurricanes, which offered experience, physicality, and reliability. All of these qualities made him the perfect addition to the Devils’ bench.

Noesen’s Third Line Grit

In recent games, Noesen has added depth to the third line, working alongside Erik Haula and Paul Cotter. Together they have an ‘attack the net’ mindset, and the combination of skill and physicality makes it easy for Noesen to find a shooting lane and bury the puck. So far, he has won 66.7% of face-offs, recording a 4.7 on-ice expected goal differential. He also does well on the forecheck, using his size and defensive tactics to wrestle the puck away in the offensive zone. On Monday night, he opened the scoring against the Edmonton Oilers with an impressive wrist shot, giving the Devils early momentum in the first period.

Noesen puts us one Stef ahead. pic.twitter.com/CDmWcPcY0o — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 5, 2024

In addition, Noesen is making exceptional contributions on the power play. His quick thinking and elite playmaking have led to countless scoring opportunities. Noesen can stay with the puck and keep it in the offensive zone, changing direction and adjusting the play as needed. This came in handy against the Anaheim Ducks when he redirected a feed from Bratt to score a power-play goal. Overall, he has been versatile yet consistent and needs to maintain this momentum as the season progresses.

14 Seasons Strong

Noesen was drafted 21st overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2011 but did not play his first NHL game until he was traded to the Ducks in 2013. After appearing in 14 games in just over two seasons with the Ducks, he was claimed off waivers by the Devils in 2017. He spent three seasons in New Jersey, including a four-game playoff stint in the 2017-2018 season. From there, Noesen played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, shuttling back and forth between the NHL and American Hockey League from 2019 to 2022.

During the 2021-22 season, Noesen revived his career with the Chicago Wolves, netting 48 goals in 70 games during the regular season and scoring 25 playoff points to help win the Calder Cup. This standout performance paved the way for his back-to-back career-high seasons with the Hurricanes between 2022 and 2024. This season, he is set to reach new heights with the Devils.

Noesen Paves the Way

Now in his 14th NHL season, Noesen has already made a positive impact on the Devils. Whether he’s on the power play or manning the third line, he has been able to score in nearly every game. His mature style of play and veteran presence continues to benefit the team. If the Devils can maintain momentum and secure a playoff spot, there is no doubt that Noesen will help lead the charge.