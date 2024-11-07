Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 11/7/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (8-2-2) at SHARKS (4-8-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Michael Milne
Injured: None
Latest for THW:
- Minnesota Wild Recall Michael Milne as Team Heads to San Jose
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 5-1 Loss Against the Kings
- Wild’s Lack of Spark Leads to 5-1 Loss to Kings
Sharks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)
Status report
- Jake Walman, a defenseman, is day to day.
- Lucas Carlsson, a defenseman, cleared waivers and was sent to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- San Jose Sharks: A Brief History
- Blue Jackets Unable to Solve Vanecek; Lose in Overtime to Sharks 2-1
- Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sharks – 11/05/24