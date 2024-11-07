Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 11/7/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (8-2-2) at SHARKS (4-8-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Yakov Trenin — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Michael Milne

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Jake Walman (upper body)

Status report

  • Jake Walman, a defenseman, is day to day.
  • Lucas Carlsson, a defenseman, cleared waivers and was sent to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

