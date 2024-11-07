Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Kings – 11/7/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (6-2-3) at KINGS (8-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Pius Suter — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Forbort, a defenseman, is week to week.

Demko was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but there is no update on when the goalie could make his season debut.

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Akil Thomas — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Turcotte, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday; Kings coach Jim Hiller said Turcotte’s injury is not a head injury or related to any previous concussions.

Kaliyev, a forward, has started individual on-ice workouts but will have a lengthy ramp-up process after being injured at the start of training camp. … Fiala will remain on the first line with Kopitar and Kempe after being moved up in a 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Latest for THW: