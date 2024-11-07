Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Kings – 11/7/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (6-2-3) at KINGS (8-3-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Pius Suter — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
- Forbort, a defenseman, is week to week.
- Demko was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but there is no update on when the goalie could make his season debut.
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Akil Thomas — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- Turcotte, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday; Kings coach Jim Hiller said Turcotte’s injury is not a head injury or related to any previous concussions.
- Kaliyev, a forward, has started individual on-ice workouts but will have a lengthy ramp-up process after being injured at the start of training camp. … Fiala will remain on the first line with Kopitar and Kempe after being moved up in a 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
