Jared McCann’s Long Road to 600th Career Game

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann played his 600th-career NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 5. This is an accomplishment to be proud of. Here’s a look at his road to 600 games.

Vancouver Canucks: 2015-16

McCann’s first season in the NHL was with the Vancouver Canucks, the team that drafted him 24th overall in 2014. He played 69 games, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists. It wasn’t a bad way to start his NHL career.

Florida Panthers: 2016-2019

After his first campaign with the Canucks, McCann was traded to the Florida Panthers for Erik Gudbranson. In exchange, the Canucks also traded a 2016 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick, while the New York Islanders traded a fifth-round pick.

During the 2016-17 season, he 29 played NHL games, scoring one goal and recording seven points. McCann spent a lot of time during this season with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He played 42 games with the American Hockey League (AHL) team, scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists for 25 points. After sharpening his skills, he had a longer stint in the NHL next season.

Tonight marks Jared McCann's 600th career @NHL game!



Congrats, Jared! pic.twitter.com/YINhPI3Ho2 — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 6, 2024

McCann played 68 games as he started to find his stride with the Panthers, scoring nine goals and recording 28 points, more than his first two NHL seasons combined. During the 2018-19 season, McCann played 46 games for the Panthers with eight goals and 18 points. However, his time with the Panthers was cut short.

Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019-2021

Halfway into the 2018-19 season, McCann was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins where he played 32 games, scoring 11 goals and recording 17 points. The Penguins made it to the playoffs, so he had his first attempt at earning a Stanley Cup. This did not go nearly as well as the Penguins anticipated. They were swept in the first round by the Islanders. Due to this, McCann only played in three playoff games, earning a single assist.

The 2019-20 season was McCann’s first full season as a Penguin. He played 66 games with 14 goals and 35 points. The Penguins returned to the playoffs and again, it did not go well. The Penguins were swept by the Montreal Canadiens, losing all four games in the first qualifying round in the bubble. McCann again played in three of the games and put up a single assist.

During the 2020-21 season, McCann played 43 games with 14 goals and 18 assists. For the third season in a row, the Penguins made it to the playoffs, yet for the third time in a row, they fell to the opposing team in the first round, again fell to the Islanders. McCann played in all six games in the playoffs while his only contribution to the point total was another assist.

Seattle Kraken: 2021-Now

For a very short moment, McCann was a Toronto Maple Leaf. After the 2020-21 season, the Penguins traded him to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick. His time on the Maple Leafs did not last long, as he never even got to hit the ice with the team. A few days after the trade he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In Seattle’s inaugural season of 2021-22, McCann found his footing in the NHL. With 27 goals and 23 assists, his 50 points were a career-best to date, and his 74 games were the most games he had played in a single season.

In 2022-23, McCann improved more. He played in 79 games and managed to net 40 goals, becoming the first Kraken player in history to do so. He also added 30 assists. Although this was only their second season in the league, the Kraken made it to the playoffs. McCann played eight games, scoring one goal and recording three points. His ability to play in all the games during the playoffs was cut short after a nasty hit to the head from Cale Makar in Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. He missed six playoff games, returning in Game 4 of round two against the Dallas Stars. The Kraken fell to the Stars in Game 7.

Last season, McCann played 80 of 82 games, scoring 29 goals and recording 62 points. While not quite the total he had in 2022-23, it was still impressive.

As of this season, McCann has played 13 games with five goals and nine assists. Congratulations to McCann on 600 career games!