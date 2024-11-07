Dean Lombardi: The Architect of Los Angeles Kings’ Success

Dean Lombardi’s tenure as the Los Angeles Kings’ general manager (GM) from 2006-2017 will remain as one of the most impactful and transformative periods in the franchise’s history. Through setbacks and challenges, he persevered and turned a struggling organization into a powerful one. Known for his exceptional achievements, a keen eye for talent, and strategic leadership, Lombardi reinvented the team’s culture and led them to two Stanley Cup championships. His former position in the Kings organization remains a respectable figure, marking a legacy.

Lombardi Joins the Kings

Previously, as GM for the San Jose Sharks for seven seasons (1996-2003), Lombardi embarked on a new adventure and joined the Kings in the 2006-07 season. The team was in a constant state of struggle and chaos—the complete opposite six seasons later. After missing the playoffs in the 2002-03 season, he recognized the need to rebuild the franchise from the ground up and build a loyal fan base around the organization. With a knack for producing tough forwards, gritty two-way defensemen, and a persistent work ethic, he instantly began rebuilding to create long-term success for the future of Southern California hockey.

Emphasizing the importance of player development, strategic trades, and an effective drafting strategy, Lombardi acquired skilled players that defined the trajectory of the Kings. Under his leadership, talented athletes—Canadian superstar Drew Doughty—were selected who would become a cornerstone of the Kings’ defense. He went on to win two Stanley Cups, a gold medal representing Canada at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a Norris Trophy in 2016.

The Road to Success

After selecting Doughty in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Lombardi moved forward with acquiring players such as Dustin Penner and Jeff Carter. With these two in the mix, the Kings were able to move toward the Stanley Cup Final and hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup against the New Jersey Devils on June 11, 2012. A meteoric rise for an underachieving team rose to the occasion of the city of Los Angeles celebrating a colossal moment. The road to the group’s first Stanley Cup wasn’t easy. Through determination, blood, sweat, and tears, Lombardi’s execution of a well-fought team witnessed success. After starting the 2011-12 season with a record of 13-12-4, the Kings fired then-head coach Terry Murray and replaced him with Darryl Sutter. When met with criticism and doubts, Lombardi proved the media and some fans wrong with what would become another winning roster.

A Dynasty Built

Adding to the team were Matt Greene and Jarret Stoll, who contributed in terms of their aggressive style of play and critical goal-scoring. Previous GM Lombardi noted, “I think it’s two-fold. When we brought in Stoll and Greener back then, the term we used was `culture-changers.’ These were two guys who played the game the right way and were all about the team. I think we were dead-on in that assessment. I do think the identity that we were trying to create really started to take hold when those two guys came on, and then we just kept adding to it.” Core pieces such as Willie Mitchell and Mike Richards contributed to the success of the team today, thanks to Lombardi’s trades. Mitchell was a mentor to the young roster and used his large size as a heavy hitter. Richards recorded four goals and 11 assists in 20 games during the 2012 Playoffs and the Kings became the first eighth-seed in the NHL to win a Stanley Cup.

Dustin Brown, Anze Kopitar, team owner Philip Anschutz, general manager Dean Lombardi and members of the Los Angeles Kings pose with the Stanley Cup during a group photo after the Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils to win the Stanley Cup in Game Six of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The 2014 Stanley Cup was awarded to the best team of the season, in this case, once again, the Kings. Defeating the New York Rangers on June 13, 2014, on home ice was a joyous moment. Lombardi had done it again and brought the Cup back to Southern California. His strategic management style was evident during the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Alas, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2016-17 season. That, along with his hesitance to buy out Richards due to a loyalty to the individual, cap issues and declining performance, led to his firing as GM. On April 10, 2017, Lombardi stepped down from the organization, and Rob Blake superseded him. Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of AEG, the Kings’ parent company, expressed concerns in a 2017 statement, “With the core players we have in place, we should be contending each year for the Stanley Cup. Our failure to meet these goals has led us to this change.”

The Unforgettable Mark of Dean Lombardi

The former GM may have made some mistakes that cost the team qualifying for the playoffs and a series of cap issues, but his legacy within the franchise is permanent, as he rebuilt this historic team and created a strong fan base revolving around it. Under his leadership and as the longest-serving GM of the Kings, Lombardi’s legacy will endure as fans reminisce, and his dedication to fostering a strong connection with the community will leave a lasting impact.