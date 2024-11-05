Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Ducks – 11/5/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (5-2-3) at DUCKS (4-5-2)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Pius Suter — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
- Raty was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; the Canucks assigned forward Arshdeep Bains to Abbotsford.
- Suter replaced Bains on the second line during the third period of a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and practiced with that line Monday.
- Desharnais returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Ducks projected lineup
Robby Fabbri — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Status report
- Vaakanainen will play after being a healthy scratch the past nine games.
