Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Ducks – 11/5/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (5-2-3) at DUCKS (4-5-2)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Pius Suter — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Raty was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; the Canucks assigned forward Arshdeep Bains to Abbotsford.

Suter replaced Bains on the second line during the third period of a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and practiced with that line Monday.

Desharnais returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Ducks projected lineup

Robby Fabbri — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Status report

Vaakanainen will play after being a healthy scratch the past nine games.

