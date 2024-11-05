How Rick Tocchet’s Playing Days Shape His Coaching Style

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet’s NHL journey shaped him into a unique blend of scorer, enforcer, and leader. It’s a rare combination that now influences his coaching approach. His coaching philosophy is shaped by the characteristics he displayed on the ice: grit, adaptability, a team-first mentality, and a commitment to skill balanced with physicality.

In this post, I’ll look at how his playing days set the stage for his career behind the bench and reveal what drives his approach to coaching.

Part 1: Exploring Rick Tocchet’s NHL Playing Career

Tocchet’s career was marked by adaptability, tenacity, and versatility. From his junior hockey days through his NHL career, he evolved from a skilled junior player into a powerhouse forward known for his offensive prowess and physical play.

Tocchet’s Junior Years with the Soo Greyhounds

Tocchet’s path to the NHL began in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Soo Greyhounds. There, his development as a player was rapid. In his first season, he debuted with modest numbers, posting seven goals and 22 points. But by his final season in 1983-84, he exploded for 44 goals and 108 points. He also collected 209 penalty minutes alongside his scoring. It was a sign of his physical, gritty style throughout his career.

Tocchet’s Early NHL Career: Philadelphia Flyers

Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1984, Tocchet quickly made an impact with his ability to score and enforce. In his rookie season, he scored 14 goals and added 181 penalty minutes—a combination of offence and physicality rarely seen in one player. By the 1988-89 season, he had become one of the league’s top power forwards, scoring 45 goals and 81 points. He continued to play a bruising game, with penalty minutes often surpassing 150 each season.

In the 1989-90 season, Tocchet hit a career-high with 96 points. He was a player who could contribute to all aspects of the game. He led by example, scoring goals, defending teammates, and setting a physical tone.

Tocchet’s Peak Years with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Tocchet’s offensive peak came after a 1992 midseason trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Joining a star-studded roster, he contributed immediately, scoring 14 goals in just 19 games. His play helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup that same season. He reached new heights in 1992-93, scoring 48 goals and 109 points. He also accumulated 252 penalty minutes. Again, Tocchet was a rare mix of skill and grit that defined his career.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tocchet’s Later Years as a Journeyman

Tocchet’s final seasons saw him play for several teams, including the Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, and Phoenix Coyotes. Even as a veteran, he remained a consistent contributor. He scored 26 goals in two straight seasons with Phoenix. Despite a physical style that took a toll, his success as a player was remarkable. By the end of his career, he had totaled 440 goals, 952 points, and a staggering 2,972 penalty minutes.

Part 2: Tocchet’s Coaching Style—Shaped by His Playing Days

Tocchet’s playing career provided a blueprint for his approach to coaching: he values toughness, balance between skill and grit, and a strong sense of accountability. His journey on the ice has moulded him into a coach who demands effort, respects two-way play, and values players who bring skill and resilience to the rink.

Tocchet Expects Toughness and Takes a No-Nonsense Approach

As a player, Tocchet was known for his hard-nosed style. As a coach, he expects his players to bring the same level of grit. Players on his teams are expected to compete relentlessly, play physical hockey, and engage in all aspects of the game.

Much like he did as a player, Tocchet values accountability and isn’t one to give passes to players unwilling to engage fully on the ice. His coaching style pushes players to uphold a strong work ethic, take ownership of their mistakes, and commit to winning battles in all zones.

Tocchet’s Coaching Ethos Balances Skill and Physicality

As much as Tocchet was known for his physical play, he was also a skilled scorer. This background makes him appreciate players who combine offensive ability with physical engagement. JT Miller and Conor Garland seem to fit the Tocchet mould perfectly.

His teams are encouraged to play with a physical edge, but Tocchet also fosters offensive creativity, expecting his players to contribute at both ends of the ice. Skilled players under Tocchet’s guidance are expected to defend, and defensively-oriented players are encouraged to support the offence when possible.

Tocchet Emphasizes Character and Leadership

Tocchet’s success was as much about his character as his skill. He served as a captain and was often a respected leader on and off the ice, traits that he now values in his players.

As a coach, Tocchet emphasizes the importance of character, work ethic, and mental toughness. His locker rooms are known for their tight-knit atmosphere, where everyone—veterans and rookies alike—is expected to buy into the team concept. Tocchet’s coaching philosophy centers around building a culture of resilience, grit, and unity.

Tocchet Preaches Adaptability and Empathy

Having played for several teams and adapted to multiple roles, Tocchet understands the challenges of adapting to new and evolving systems. This adaptability gives him a broad coaching perspective that respects each player’s individuality while reinforcing a team-focused mindset. His experience facing adversity and adapting to new situations has made him an empathetic coach who relates well to his players’ struggles and triumphs.

Tocchet’s Coaching Style Is Demanding, but Fair

Tocchet’s career proved he could be demanding of himself and his teammates. This attitude is reflected in his coaching. He holds players to high standards and expects maximum effort, but he also rewards those who meet his expectations. Regardless of skill level, players who play with grit and dedication find Tocchet a fair and approachable coach. His time as both an enforcer and a scorer gives him credibility with a wide range of players, from grinders to goal scorers.

The Bottom Line for Tocchet as Canucks Head Coach

It’s no surprise that Tocchet’s coaching style directly reflects his playing style. He was tough, gritty, and skilled, and his NHL career prepared him to lead with intensity, accountability, and understanding.

As a coach, Tocchet fosters a culture where effort is paramount, character is valued, and every player, regardless of role, is expected to contribute to the team’s success. For anyone familiar with his playing days, it’s no surprise that Tocchet has become a coach who demands nothing less than the same intensity he brought to the ice.

By the way, Tocchet was the 2023-24 recipient of the Jack Adams Award as “the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success,” as selected by the NHL Broadcasters Association.