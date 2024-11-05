New Era of LA Kings Hockey Promises a Golden Future

The Los Angeles Kings’ future looks bright with their current roster of young prospects and caliber of talent. Bringing in a valuable skill set, the team has an upcoming lineup of soon-to-be superstars ranging from Akil Thomas, Alex Turcotte, Brandt Clarke, Erik Portillo, Jordan Spence and more. Since the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the Kings have selected several amazing players: Quinton Byfield is slowly becoming a breakout star in the 2024-25 season, and Alex Laferriere is leading the team in goals (eight) as of this writing.

Coach Jim Hiller stated, “He’s [Laferriere] been our most consistent player through 12 games, the puck’s going in for him…So, it’s nice that he’s scoring, and we will always take goals, for sure, but I just like how he’s playing the game, he’s taken a step forward.” Through adept scouting, strategic drafting, and a deliberate focus on player development, the Kings have assembled an exciting roster and prospect pool. Let’s take a closer look at some of the Kings’ top players and prospects, and how Los Angeles could be a leading contender in the Western Conference for seasons to come.

The Kings’ Vision for the Future

Leading the team is Byfield, who recently signed a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension on July 15, 2024. With a career-high of 55 points in the 2023-24 season, he is slowly but surely breaking out to be the star center the Kings need. Known for his swift speed, size, and exceptional puck handling, he masters his plays with his long reach and can deke opponents while maintaining possession of the puck. His physicality and strength make him a player who thrives in high-pressure situations and creates powerful snapshots from difficult angles. Possessing a very high hockey IQ, he will be a cornerstone of the Kings’ offense.

Another player to note is Turcotte, an exceptional center with a persistent work ethic and incredible playmaking. With the ability to skate speedily, an edge to his competitiveness, and an elite wrist shot, he possesses versatility in his game. He mentioned in an interview after a morning skate about his mindset towards his games, “In years past, I’ve been so in and out that sometimes I’ll have a great game, maybe it’s five great games and there will be a couple of games where maybe things started slipping, some habits. I think that was just because I was missing so much time, you don’t have that practice and all that sort of stuff and kind of overthink it. I think this year, it’s been just playing every day, being able to practice every day for the most part and then you build those good habits and then you’re ready to go.”

Related: Grading the Los Angeles Kings 2024 Draft Picks

Given his history of injuries, if he can overcome these challenges and avoid any serious detriments to his health, then Turcotte can become the impactful and consistent center the Kings are looking for. With Turcotte and Byfield guiding the future center depth along with players like defensemen Spence and Clarke, this could be a promising core as they are expected to be key contributors.

Defensive Core Needs to Improve

After losing star defenseman Drew Doughty to a fractured ankle, the defensive core has stepped up but needs to execute more efficiently, and considering this is a young group, make fewer mistakes that could turn into potential goals against them. Vladislav Gavrikov currently leads the blue line in average time on ice (23:35) and plus/minus (plus-6). These are strong statistics for a defenseman and show he can handle the heavy minutes and pressure of the game.

A Closer Look at the Prospects

The Kings’ prospect pool showcases a wide variety of competent athletes—Liam Greentree, Erik Portillo, and Francesco Pinelli to name a few. The 2024 NHL Entry Draft presented the team’s picks of right winger Greentree, goaltender Carter George, defenseman Jared Woolley, and forward James Reeder. This diverse group of players brings to the table high-end offensive talent and stellar goaltending. A prospect since the 2021 NHL Draft, Pinelli was picked 42nd overall to be the playmaker they could use. His first season with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) settled to be the best season they’ve seen since 2016, finishing with 91 points. Selected 26th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Greentree served as the captain for the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and recorded a career-high of 36 goals, 54 assists, and 90 points. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward represented Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship.

Furthermore, a physical player to keep an eye on is Woolley of the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). With a size of 6-foot-5 and 207 pounds, he has the ability to throw large hits onto his opponents, established himself as a regular in the lineup, and has the presence to be a top defenseman. The second-to-last draft pick, Reeder, was selected 198th overall and is currently on the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL). A leading scorer during the World Junior A Challenge while representing Team USA, he finished with the most goals (eight) and 10 points in six games.

Exhibiting potential in the AHL and NCAA, Portillo could solve the Kings’ goaltending after Jonathan Quick was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov on March 1, 2023. With a save percentage (SV%) of .918 and a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), the 6-foot-6 goalkeeper displays an aggressive and fiery style of play. The Swede signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Aug. 25, 2024, with the Kings’ franchise. If Portillo is a potential starter in the seasons to come, could George be his backup? Selecting him 57th overall in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft could help the Kings with their goaltending issues. In the 2023-24 season, he finished with a 3.30 GAA and a .907 SV% as part of the Owen Sound Attack.

Los Angeles Kings Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield and Drew Doughty celebrate a goal by Anze Kopitar (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For a former junior goalie, this shows George has an understanding of his positioning in front of the net and how to handle the puck. Additionally, he was awarded the Best Goaltender award by the IIHF directorate and represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championship and the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. While he has yet to gain experience in the NHL, his statistics as an OHL goalie hint at a bright future in the league with the Kings. The gap Quick’s departure left in the goaltending system is one the team has been looking to close, and these two netminders may be the answer to the big question.

It’ll be crucial for the Kings to focus on acquiring draft picks with encouraging potential and identifying the areas that are lacking. By nurturing the developing prospects, they can continue building a sound foundation for the future.

Kings’ Future Looks Golden

The Kings’ prospect pool, while not elite, shows promise; one that could flourish under top-notch coaching, strategic trades, and tactical awareness. By identifying problems that arise in a game, the players can rapidly assess a situation and increase their scoring chances through anticipation of where the puck will be. The next few seasons will be fundamental for the growth of the team as they navigate the challenges and continue building a sustainable dynasty. This new era could potentially reshape the landscape of Kings hockey and as the season rolls on, fans should brace themselves for what could be an impressive transformation.