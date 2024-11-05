Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Jets – 11/5/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (5-4-3) at JETS (11-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund
Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Olli Maatta — Jusso Valimaki
Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Bortuzzo will enter the lineup in place of Kolyachonok, a defenseman, and Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
- The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
