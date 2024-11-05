Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Jets – 11/5/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (5-4-3) at JETS (11-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Olli Maatta — Jusso Valimaki

Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Bortuzzo will enter the lineup in place of Kolyachonok, a defenseman, and Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

More from THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

More from THW: