Flyers Farm Report: Richard, Gaucher, Tuomaala, McDonald, & More

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, currently sit in fifth place of the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division with a record of 3-3-1-1. After going on a five-game losing streak that included an overtime and shootout loss, Lehigh Valley has won their last two contests. A close victory over the Hershey Bears (2-1) on Oct. 30 was complemented by an offensive-statement victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds (5-2) on Nov. 2. In these games, the Phantoms received much-needed support from several players who saw time in the Flyers’ training camp this preseason, including Jacob Gaucher and Hunter McDonald.

Anthony Richard

At 27-years-old, Anthony Richard has made a solid impact on the Phantoms offensively in the team’s first eight games of the campaign. The left-shot forward, a veteran of eight professional seasons, including time spent in the NHL, leads Lehigh Valley in total points (nine) and assists (five). His four goals in seven games put him in second place on the team’s leaderboard behind Gaucher. He has also been very good on the power play, producing two goals on the man advantage. Of particular note is the fact that Richard also stands at 15th overall for points in the AHL.

The Quebec-native, who was drafted 100th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2015, signed with the Flyers organization this past summer. Last season, he appeared in nine games for the Boston Bruins and 59 for their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. The speedy and strong puckhandler has appeared in seven games this season for the Phantoms. His finest performance so far this campaign came in the 5-2 win over the Thunderbirds on Nov. 2, when the 5-foot-11, 183-pounder scored a goal and tallied two assists.

Jacob Gaucher

Right-shot centerman Gaucher is off to an excellent start with the Phantoms. After spending last season in the AHL and ECHL, the 23-year-old now has six goals, two assists, and a plus-3 rating in eight games. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder’s offensive numbers place him in the Phantoms’ top three for the points (eight), power-play goals (two), and plus/minus (plus-3) categories. In what will already go down as a season highlight, Gaucher recorded a hat trick against Springfield on Nov. 2.

A former captain of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Gaucher re-signed with the Phantoms this past summer. His strong passing abilities have caught the attention of Flyers’ brass. Gaucher was especially clutch last postseason for Lehigh Valley, scoring a series-clinching Game 2 goal in overtime of the Atlantic Division first-round series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Apr. 26.

Samu Tuomaala

Finnish forward Samu Tuomaala has appeared in all eight games for Lehigh Valley this season. The 21-year-old, who is now in his second full season of professional hockey in North America, continues to show fans and front office staff alike that he may have a future on the Flyers’ big-league roster. Last season, he recorded 15 goals and 28 assists in 69 regular season AHL games.

Samu Tuomaala, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite various injuries that have prevented him from fully showcasing his abilities in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs and this preseason’s Flyers training camp, the right-shot winger is off to a strong start offensively in the AHL. He currently sits on the team’s leaderboard in the points (eight), goals (three), assists (five), and power play goals (three) categories. Drafted 46th overall by Philadelphia in 2021, Tuomaala, if he can remain healthy, appears to be developing the necessary offensive fundamentals to compete for a full-time roster spot on the Flyers in coming seasons.

Hunter McDonald

Hunter McDonald was one of a handful of Flyers prospects who garnered a lot of buzz at training camp this preseason. Afterall, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner plays the physical style of hockey the Flyers love. In his first full professional season, the former Northeastern University standout has 22 penalty minutes in eight games. This number places him on top of the leader board for penalty minutes on the team and in the top 20 for all of the AHL.

The 22-year-old native of New York was drafted by the Flyers 165th overall in 2022. He made his professional debut with the Phantoms last season on March 23 against the Bridgeport Islanders. In 11 games, the defenseman had three assists, 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-6 rating. In six postseason games, McDonald recorded his first professional goal and racked up another 22 penalty minutes. In addition to his excellent physical play, McDonald is also considered by scouting reports to be a strong passer and puckhandler. This is evident in his three assists and plus-3 rating so far this season.

Ronnie Attard

Defenseman Ronnie Attard was second in team penalty minutes with 19 in seven appearances. Despite establishing his physicality early on this season, Attard was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for blueliner Ben Gleason on Nov. 4. Attard leaves behind a crowded field of defensemen in the Philadelphia organization between the big-league roster and the AHL. Gleason, 26 years old, has four points in seven games for the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, this season.

Attard struggled to make a strong case for himself to earn a permanent roster spot on the Flyers. In 12 games down the stretch last season, he tallied two assists and recorded six penalty minutes. The 25-year-old, Michigan-native participated in training camp this preseason but failed to earn a spot on Philadelphia’s opening-night roster.

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson currently sits tied for second overall for penalty minutes on the Phantoms. Now in his fifth season with Lehigh Valley, the 33-year-old forward has made a name for himself over the years for tough, physical play and outstanding leadership. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder has worn an “A” or “C” on his sweater for his entire tenure with the Phantoms. Now in his second year as captain, Wilson has two points (one goal and one assist) and 19 penalty minutes in seven games. The Ontario-native’s first goal of the campaign came in Lehigh Valley’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 27.

Upcoming Games

The Phantoms return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the road at 7:05 PM EST. This weekend, they will square off against them again at home on Friday, Nov. 8. The puck will drop at 7:05 PM EST. On Nov. 9, Lehigh Valley will play host to the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, at 7:05 PM EST.