Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sharks – 11/05/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks tonight (Nov. 5) at the SAP Center in San Jose. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia

Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Zach Aston-Reese

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci

Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jake Walman

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Celebrini and Dellandrea each are expected to return. Celebrini has missed 12 games after reaggravating a hip injury in his NHL debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10. Dellandrea has missed four games because of an upper-body injury.

Forwards Ethan Cardwell and Danil Gushchin were not on the ice for the Sharks’ morning skate; each is expected to be sent to San Jose of the American Hockey League to make room on the roster.

Walman, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

