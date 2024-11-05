Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sharks – 11/05/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks tonight (Nov. 5) at the SAP Center in San Jose. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-1) at SHARKS (3-8-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia
Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — David Jiricek

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Zach Aston-Reese

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro — Cody Ceci
Jack Thompson — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jake Walman

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

  • Celebrini and Dellandrea each are expected to return. Celebrini has missed 12 games after reaggravating a hip injury in his NHL debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10. Dellandrea has missed four games because of an upper-body injury.
  • Forwards Ethan Cardwell and Danil Gushchin were not on the ice for the Sharks’ morning skate; each is expected to be sent to San Jose of the American Hockey League to make room on the roster.
  • Walman, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

