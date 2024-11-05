Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Avalanche – 11/5/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (5-7-1) at AVALANCHE (5-7-0)
9 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, ALT, SN1
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
John Hayden — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Brandon Montour — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Ryker Evans — Cale Fleury
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joshua Mahura, Tye Kartye
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
- Bjorkstrand, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch.
- Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov — Chris Wagner — T.J. Tynan
Samuel Girard — Cale Makar
Devon Toews — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- Lehkonen will make his season debut after missing the first 12 games of the season following offseason shoulder surgery.
