Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Avalanche – 11/5/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (5-7-1) at AVALANCHE (5-7-0)

9 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, ALT, SN1

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

John Hayden — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Brandon Montour — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Ryker Evans — Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joshua Mahura, Tye Kartye

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Bjorkstrand, a forward, is expected to be a healthy scratch.

Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Parker Kelly — Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikita Prishchepov — Chris Wagner — T.J. Tynan

Samuel Girard — Cale Makar

Devon Toews — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Lehkonen will make his season debut after missing the first 12 games of the season following offseason shoulder surgery.

