3 Surprises From Avalanche’s First Month of the Season

The Colorado Avalanche finished October with a record under .500. They began the season with four consecutive losses but then bounced back with five straight wins. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has struggled, winning only one of five games he started and was pulled in two. The Avalanche rank 12th in goals scored per game, averaging 3.33. However, they are giving up an average of 4.25 goals per game, the worst in the league.

The opening month of the season had some surprises. The offense looked great, with not only the help of stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar but others as well. Here’s a look at three players who have significantly contributed to the team’s success during the first month.

Justus Annunen, Goaltender

Justus Annunen has performed very well, while Georgiev has struggled. Heading into the season, many, including myself, hoped to see Georgiev carry his impressive 2024 Playoff performance into the campaign, but that has not been the case. Annunen has capitalized on Georgiev’s slow start and has taken over the starting position.

In his second season with the team, Annunen has a record of 4-2 with a save percentage (SV%) of .899 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.58. He also took over in relief during the season’s first two games. Annunen’s weakest performance was against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 27, when he allowed four goals in a 5-4 Avalanche win.

Justus Annunen, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Although Annunen signed a contract extension during the offseason, Georgiev will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer. After his mediocre performance last season and his current struggles, his current status with the team going forward is in question.

Kaapo Kahkonen, who management claimed off waivers on Oct. 11, started the Oct. 30 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a 5-2 loss. He didn’t look bad after an extended period of not playing. If he performs well, it could influence the team’s decision regarding their goaltenders.

Ross Colton, Wing

With a few significant injuries, head coach Jared Bednar has had to mix up his line combinations. One combination that has worked so far was putting Ross Colton on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. In nine games together, that line saw an expected goals of 70.3%, expected goals for at 6.4, and expected goals against at 2.7. Colton also has eight goals – including four on the power play – and one assist. He is on pace to surpass last season’s production of 17 goals and 40 points.

Related: Avalanche Must Survive Injury Crisis to Save Stanley Cup Dream

Unfortunately, Colton suffered a foot injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 28. It was recently announced that he would be placed on injury reserve (IR) and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. If his recovery goes well, he could rejoin the team by mid-December, but he is yet another player to add to the long list of injuries.

It was a welcome surprise to see Colton look confident on the top line and solid in an increased role. We hadn’t seen that from him before, not even in his days with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Casey Mittelstadt, Center

It was a surprise when the Avalanche traded defenseman Bowen Byram to acquire pending restricted free agent Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres. Last season, in a limited number of games after he was acquired, he scored four goals and recorded six assists. Many were hopeful for more this season, anticipating that increased practice and familiarity with the system would help him improve. With six goals and eight assists for 14 points at the start of this campaign, Mittelstadt seems poised for a breakout season with the Avalanche.

Mittelstadt is on pace for 41 goals and 96 points. Even if he doesn’t hold pace, he could reach a new production level and break his 15-goal, 59-point mark from 2022-23 with the Sabres. He’s been impressive, especially playing alongside different linemates due to injuries or players underperforming. Once Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, and Jonathan Drouin return to the lineup, we could see another level of offensive production from Mittelstadt. He is currently surrounded by players who are either rookies, such as Nikolai Kovalenko and Nikita Prishchepov or more bottom-to-middle six players, like Parker Kelly and Logan O’Connor.

There have been several surprises to start the season. The Avalanche’s goaltending has struggled, and a different player has been placed on IR each week. The team is currently near the bottom of the Central Division, but there are some bright spots. Key players have been crucial in keeping Colorado close to .500. If they can maintain their production, the season could turn around quickly when injured players return, especially if Mittelstadt maintains his production and Annunen can continue his strong performance in net.