Kraken’s Ryan Winterton Recalled From Coachella Valley

The Seattle Kraken are finally making some roster moves. The team recalled Ryan Winterton from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Coachella Valley Firebirds today, Nov. 5.

The #SeaKraken have recalled forward Ryan Winterton from Coachella Valley. pic.twitter.com/Ro2oUWHNqG — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 5, 2024

Winterton played in nine games in the 2023-24 season, with his last one coming against the San Jose Sharks on April 11. He did not record any goals or assists in these nine games.

Related: Kraken’s No-Score November: How Seattle Can Improve After a Quiet Start to the Month

He appeared in all five preseason games for the Kraken before the 2024-25 season began. On Sep. 27, he recorded one goal and one assist against the Vancouver Canucks, for a total of two points. When the Kraken faced the Edmonton Oilers the next day on Sep. 28, he recorded one assist.

So far for the Firebirds’ 2024-25 seasons, he has appeared in all seven games. He has a total of three goals and two assists for five points so far.

In the 2023-24 season, he played in 58 regular-season AHL games. He recorded 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points. During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, he played in 18 games, recording seven goals and five assists for 12 points.

Winterton can be a big addition to the Kraken lineup tonight. He already has experience playing with forwards Tye Kartye and Shane Wright, as they played for Coachella Valley together. He also has experience playing with defenseman Ryker Evans for the same reason. He has been consistently performing in the AHL, so it’s time to take those talents higher to the NHL.

With the Kraken playing against the Colorado Avalanche tonight, hopefully, Winterton can make a difference. The Kraken faced the Avalanche earlier this season during the Frozen Frenzy on Oct. 22 and lost 3-2.