Kraken’s No-Score November: How Seattle Can Improve After Quiet Start to the Month

The Seattle Kraken are off to a rocky start this month. The team is four games deep into their five game road trip, and it appears the travel might be getting to them. Game three of the road trip was played on Saturday, Nov. 2 against the Ottawa Senators, where the Kraken were shut out 3-0. The next day, they traveled to Boston, where the Bruins shut them out 2-0.

Back to back games, resulting in back to back shutouts is not a good way for the Kraken to start off November. If they want to turn these things around, and perhaps score a goal or two for the rest of the month, the team needs to kick it into high gear.

Lack of Puck Possession is Not Helping

Against Boston, the Kraken were outshot 33 to 23. The breakdown looks even worse when you go by period. Period one the Kraken were outshot 15 to 3. In the second, they only had 7 shots as opposed to Boston’s 15. It wasn’t until the third period that they began to make a come back, with 13 shots to Boston’s 3. However, that comeback started to come a bit too late.

The lack of puck possession and drive to the net doesn’t help their situation. The Bruins clearly had control of the puck the entire game. By the time they had two goals, the Kraken finally had their first shot on net. While everyone is quick to blame the goalie for the goals that were let in, when it comes to the Kraken, it boils down to the lack of defense.

Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although the Bruins had 33 shots, Joey Daccord was still able to make 31 saves. Without him in net, the score would have been much higher.

Against the Senators, the Kraken were fairly even in shot attempts — Ottawa with 23 and Seattle with 22 — it was clear that the Senators still dominated the ice. It wasn’t until the third period that Seattle outshot them, and it was only by two extra shots.

Defensive Pairs Are Looking Sloppy

With Vince Dunn not slated to come back until at least Nov. 12, the defensive pairings have not been nearly where they were when he was in the lineup.

Ryker Evans has been up on the first defensive line with Adam Larsson, Dunn’s usual partner. However, Evans has not been performing nearly as well as he should be. Considering he has only played in 49 NHL level games, it does not feel like he is at the caliber of play that Larsson is.

Related: Kraken Must Make Joey Daccord the Clear Number One Goalie

A player like Brandon Montour, who has been consistent in his performance, feels like a better choice for the first line. He has been very strong on the defensive end of things, as well as helping to put up goals. In the game on Oct. 29 against the Montreal Canadiens, he earned his first career hat trick.

Plus, coach Dan Bylsma keeps calling Cale Fleury to the Kraken, and then sending him back down to Coachella Valley to play in the AHL for the Firebirds. He is currently traveling with the Kraken. Perhaps, instead of healthy scratching him every game, it might be time to see if he has what it takes to play in the NHL.

Big Games Up Ahead

With the month off to a rocky start, the Kraken look to pick up some big two point games with their upcoming schedule. Hopefully a six game homestead will help facilitate these wins, since it seems the travel has been preventing them from scoring any points. The rest of their November schedule looks like this: