What’s Next for Arizona State’s Hockey Team After Bye Week?

It’s safe to say Arizona State hasn’t gotten off to the start they had envisioned entering the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). Dropping a game to Air Force and getting swept by the Providence Friars, among other issues, contribute to that, and it doesn’t take a genius to see that.

That said, entering the bye week, head coach Greg Powers and the Sun Devils earned two wins and a sweep over the Northern Michigan Wildcats. While it’s two games on the schedule that they were expected to win, it’s always a good feeling entering a bye week with two wins in the win column.

Unfortunately, the Sun Devils’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as they face number eight-ranked Colorado College, University of Nebraska Omaha, and Denver University. It’s no secret that the NCHC is arguably the best hockey conference, and while it means a sign of growth that a program like ASU is in it, the schedule is rigorous, and it’s not going to be easy sledding this winter.

Conference Play Makes Sun Devils’ Schedule Extremely Difficult

Conference play is right around the corner for the Sun Devils, and while being in the NCHC has its pros and cons, it will not be easy with their upcoming schedule. They take on number eight-ranked Colorado College in Colorado Springs this weekend, and they’ve been nearly perfect to start this season. They also have numerous NHL prospects, which includes Arizona Coyotes 2023 fifth-round pick, and sophomore goaltender Carsen Musser.

It continues as they take on the University of Nebraska Omaha, which isn’t ranked but is receiving votes. They then play the monster of NCAA hockey in number one-ranked Denver University, which will be one of the biggest tasks of the season for Arizona State.

Ty Jackson, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

Then, they take on Minnesota Duluth, who, like Nebraska Omaha, aren’t ranked but are indeed receiving votes. Other than their highly anticipated expedition series against the United States National Development Team Program (USNTDP), that concludes their games for the 2024 calendar year.

These games will test the Sun Devils, and it’ll be interesting to see what they look like record-wise a month from now.

Potter, Shaline, Among Others, to Watch During Rigorous Stretch

Freshman forward Cullen Potter is the youngster who has had the attention of most fans since the start of this season. There’s no secret to his ability on the ice, and there’s a good chance of him being the highest-drafted player in Sun Devils history. He’s hit a skid the last couple of games, but that’s expected out of one of the youngest players in the NCAA. He has two goals and four points in eight games, but he has an excellent opportunity to take off these next couple of series.

On the other hand, senior forward Artem Shaline, who recently returned against his former team, the Northern Michigan Wildcats, can showcase why he transferred to ASU. The New Jersey Devils prospect has to make a difference, and it’ll be vital for himself and the team, which is desperate for some offense. After the Sun Devils scored a season-high of eight against Air Force in their season opener, they have yet to hit the four-goal mark.

Of course, guys like senior defenseman Noah Beck and junior forward Beckett Schimek will have to have big weekends if ASU wants to add to the win column.

What to Expect With Lofty Schedule Among Other Factors

Of course, when heading into a conference such as the NCHC, expectations are sky-high for the right reasons, but no one said it would be smooth sailing. Thus, the Sun Devils will need to fall back on their goaltending, which has been phenomenal early in the season. Homer Gibson and Luke Pavicich have a save percentage above .920 and have stood tall in net all season, which has helped keep ASU in multiple games. Despite the lofty schedule, Powers and the Sun Devils must rely on each other if they want to make noise in the NCHC.