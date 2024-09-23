Arizona State Hockey: Cullen Potter Has Opportunity of Lifetime in the Desert

The Arizona State men’s hockey team has seen plenty of talents flow through the system. Most prominently, the likes of Josh Doan, son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, and longtime netminder Joey Daccord. While those will look to play significant roles in 2024-25 with their respective teams, it’s time to flip the script to Cullen Potter, who has the opportunity of a lifetime in the desert southwest.

Potter, who is expected to be a first-round pick during the 2025 NHL Draft, is one of the biggest commitments Arizona State hockey has gotten in quite some time. Potter, who flipped from the Michigan State Spartans earlier this season, will have plenty of playing time in Arizona and, quite frankly, will have all the resources possible to succeed, and that starts with head coach Greg Powers.

Powers played a big role in getting the 18-year-old to commit, and while it seemingly happened so quickly, Potter was born into hockey at a very young age.

Potter Grew Up With Hockey Since Day 1

Most hockey players are born and practically thrown into youth hockey at a young age, which applies to Potter. Growing up in Minnesota, commonly known as the State of Hockey, it was only fitting for Potter to have someone to look up to, his mother, who also played hockey. Jenny Potter, a 14-time medalist on the international stage with the US Women’s National Team, lived and breathed hockey, so it made sense where Cullen would get his talents from.

“He started skating at age one,” said his mom, Jenny Potter. “When it was winter, no matter how cold it was, it was hard to pull him inside. He just wouldn’t come inside so I was like, ‘Nope, you’re coming inside because you’re gonna get frostbite and you’re not gonna like that.’”

The Arizona State University Sun Devils. Photo courtesy of Sun Devil Athletics.

When he got into youth hockey, he played with the Green Bay Gamblers, but that was until the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association chose not to renew the Gamblers’ Tier One status, which warranted a move from Potter. That then brought him to play with the Dallas Stars Elite team and eventually the United States National Team Development Program, where the likes of Clayton Keller, Auston Matthews, and Jack Hughes have played.

He then committed to the University of Michigan State to play under Adam Nightingale and company. However, with no roster spots open, Potter de-committed from the Spartans and committed to the Sun Devils, where he’ll be playing many more minutes.

Sun Devils Getting Elite Playmaker in Potter

With the news last week that Braxton Whitehead is committing to ASU even though he’s currently playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Sun Devils have gotten plenty of attention this summer. That said, Potter might be putting ASU on the board even further with his playmaking skills, which have shined at every level he’s played at.

With the USNTDP, the 17-year-old notched nine goals and 22 points in 35 games and 46 points in 54 games with the U17 team. With ASU joining the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), which consists of the University of Denver, North Dakota University, and St. Cloud University, there is plenty of competition.

Potter has often been considered a first-round talent for the 2025 NHL Draft, which would be yet another Sun Devil getting drafted into the NHL. While Potter’s 2024-25 campaign in the desert will determine how high he’s selected, ASU has a good one in the youngster, and he’ll surely be fun to watch this season.

Potter Has Chance to Prove His Worth at Arizona State

Now that the Arizona Coyotes are officially gone and relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, most will look at the state of Arizona and think there should be no hockey left, right? Well, the Sun Devils in Tempe are building something special, and Potter will have a chance at proving his worth throughout the season. With high expectations for the youngster, he’ll look to make a good first impression during the team’s first set of games at Air Force on Oct. 4 and 5.

